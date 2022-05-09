NS derailment disrupts downtown

A Norfolk Southern empty flatbed freight car derailed while passing through downtown Roanoke at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, causing street blockades and traffic delays during rush hour. A set of wheels on the car caused the derailment, Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker said. After the lengthy train stopped, city police closed intersections at Williamson Road and Norfolk, Campbell, Tazewell, Bullitt and Albemarle avenues. While those streets were blocked, Norfolk Southern and Genesis Rail Services crews lifted and adjusted the derailed car. The front half of the train pulled away around 6:30 p.m. Police reported no major damage or injuries. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said all roads had reopened by 7:40 p.m.