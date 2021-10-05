Number of Franklin County students with mask exemptions shrinks following documentation requirement

According to Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs, approximately 240 students and 50 staff members have now received religious and health exemptions for the division’s universal masking policy. She noted that the majority of the exemptions were for religious reasons.
The new policy to require documentation for exemptions was put into place following a vote by the school board at its Sept. 13 meeting. At the beginning of the school year, the board voted for a universal mask policy. Originally, families did not have to provide documentation for exemptions. They simply had to notify their child’s school that they wanted an exemption. Prior to the documentation requirement, approximately 1,200 students had religious and medical exemptions.
Families who wanted to apply for an exemption for their child under the new policy had until Sept. 20 to submit the appropriate form to school principals. Division leaders, including Cobbs, were assigned to individual schools to help facilitate the screening process. Notifications for approved accommodations were sent out by Sept. 27. If a form was not received and approved by Sept. 28, the child in question was expected to wear a mask while at school.
Once forms were received on Sept. 20, a committee of school and division personnel met to review the forms. According to the division, if the accommodation was “reasonable and feasible” a letter approving the request was emailed to guardians. If a request did not meet the “reasonable and feasible” criteria, guardians were contacted to discuss alternative accommodations in lieu of masks.
Cobbs explained that although the deadline has already passed, the division will continue to accept medical exemptions based on the fact that medical issues can come up at any time.
Suzanne Rogers, assistant superintendent, said, “We really didn’t look at and make a decision based on their beliefs. It really wasn’t about documentation or proof of their religious beliefs, but documentation on the accommodation they were requesting and whether we could reasonably do it. What we were looking for was what they wanted in lieu of a mask.”
Some of those with exemptions selected face shields, desk shields and social distancing.
By and large, Cobbs said the screening of exemption requests was smooth. She attributed the ease of the process to the division’s conscious effort to get the word out to families about the requirement of documentation. Several notifications were sent out to remind families about the approaching deadline.
“I’m very thankful that the families were willing to work with us through this process,” she said.