Number of Roanoke Valley residents behind on their water bills triples during COVID

Sandy Wilkins once went a week without water at her house.

“And I would never wish something like that on my worst enemy,” she said.

“I had to go to my mom’s to take a shower and wash clothes. I have two teenage girls who couldn’t do their hair or makeup. You couldn’t wash your face, flush commodes … it was hard. It was stressful. You can’t live without water.”

She isn't sure why her water was turned off — the Western Virginia Water Authority said it has no record of Wilkins' water being disconnected, although she had an unpaid water bill from years earlier and she had failed to pay a connection deposit at her new place. The COVID-19 pandemic added to her financial worries. Her fulltime job with the nonprofit Total Action for Progress was reduced to 20 hours a week, but bills kept piling up.

She and her daughters were left high and dry until they received help from the water authority's assistance program called Authority Cares.

“They were just awesome,” Wilkins said of the program.

Wilkins, 35, is far from alone when it comes to people struggling to pay their water bill during the pandemic crisis.