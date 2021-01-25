Number of vaccinated Virginians nearly catches up to tally of those infected

Sometime over the weekend, the dynamic shifted in how fast the coronavirus is infecting Virginians versus how quickly doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are going into arms.

As of Monday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported that 478,519 Virginians have had COVID-19. But it also reported that 522,853 doses of the vaccine to prevent infections had been given, with 458,472 Virginians getting at least the first of two shots. Before the week is out, the number of Virginians with some level of vaccination protection will exceed the number of Virginians who know they have had the virus.

Locally, this shift has already occurred.

In Roanoke, 8,108 people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, while 6,506 have tested positive for the virus. The same dynamic is in play throughout the Alleghany and New River health districts. In Roanoke County, 9,038 residents have gotten at least their first shot, while 6,073 have had infections. In Montgomery County, 8,053 people have begun the shots, while 6,075 have had COVID-19.

Even in sparsely populated Craig County, more residents — 235 — have begun the two-dose vaccination series than the 206 who have had the disease.