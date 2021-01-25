Number of vaccinated Virginians nearly catches up to tally of those infected

Sometime over the weekend, the dynamic shifted in how fast the coronavirus is infecting Virginians versus how quickly doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are going into arms.
As of Monday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported that 478,519 Virginians have had COVID-19. But it also reported that 522,853 doses of the vaccine to prevent infections had been given, with 458,472 Virginians getting at least the first of two shots. Before the week is out, the number of Virginians with some level of vaccination protection will exceed the number of Virginians who know they have had the virus.
Locally, this shift has already occurred.
In Roanoke, 8,108 people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, while 6,506 have tested positive for the virus. The same dynamic is in play throughout the Alleghany and New River health districts. In Roanoke County, 9,038 residents have gotten at least their first shot, while 6,073 have had infections. In Montgomery County, 8,053 people have begun the shots, while 6,075 have had COVID-19.
Even in sparsely populated Craig County, more residents — 235 — have begun the two-dose vaccination series than the 206 who have had the disease.
Vaccines became available in mid-December and were shipped first to health systems in Virginia. They began to inoculate their employees with the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage. Once the Moderna vaccine was approved and became available during Christmas week, health departments began to vaccinate other health care workers.
In the last two weeks, the state has expanded the list of people eligible for the vaccine to include other essential workers who deal with the public, those who are 65 and older, and those who are younger but have documented medical conditions that place them at risk of serious illness or death from the virus.
However, the number of vaccine doses coming into Virginia — about 105,000 a week — has not changed during January, creating a demand that far exceeds supplies.
Starting this week, each health district will be given a share of the limited supply based on its area’s percentage of Virginia’s population. Though the amount should be consistent week to week, it might mean fewer doses to the Roanoke and New River valleys. With those doses, vaccinators will need to reach both older residents and essential workers.
All of the health districts have some form of expressing interest in the vaccination, or pre-registration, but these are not appointments. Health officials caution that repeatedly calling numbers and filling out forms does not move you to the front of the line; rather, it can gum up the works and cause delays.
Keep checking roanoke.com this week as details of upcoming plans unfold.
On a separate numerical note, the data from Virginia’s hospitals is showing a small but steady decline in new COVID-19 admissions that began Jan. 18. The number of inpatients on Monday, 2,888, is still nearly twice as high as the spring peak, but the curve is moving in a favorable direction.