Numerous vehicles collide on icy U.S. 460 near Elliston
Numerous vehicles collide on icy U.S. 460 near Elliston

A series of collisions involving about 17 vehicles blocked U.S. 460 near Elliston early Tuesday, said Sgt. C. Brown of Roanoke County police.

Brown said no one was seriously injured in the icy mess on the bridge over the Roanoke River at the Montgomery County-Roanoke County line.

The incident occurred at 5:37 a.m., a press release said.

All of the vehicles had been towed by mid-morning, according to Brown, who said the road had reopened. 

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

