Nurses and doctors tell Sen. TIm Kaine they need help

“That, in itself, is exhausting,” Mayberry said. But then they know they have to be surrogate families. They have to hold the phone to patients’ ears as their families say their goodbyes.

“They feel odd because usually those are private conversations for the family, and they are now having to stand there and try to subdue their tears,” she said.

And they can’t care for patients in a timely fashion.

“They’re told not to overexpose themselves in those rooms, yet they see the loneliness of these patients and know they just want someone to be there with them to hold their hands,” she said.

Mayberry said too many nurses are leaving who loved nursing and too many are not coming into nursing because they are scared.

She said they don’t want to burden their families by crying and talking about this when they go home.

“You kind of put on your big girl britches and you carry on. You go into that next shift and put a smile on your face,” said Heather Mayberry, a clinical nurse specialist at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.