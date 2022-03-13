Nursing home workforce shortage continues to affect local facilities

Season Kincke picked up plastic cups and food containers from a tray as Mary Lou Rakes settled into the blue recliner in her room at The Glebe Retirement Community.

“How do you need to be set up?” Kincke asked. “I know you need your tray. Do you need your pillow over here?”

She dragged the wheeled tray over to the recliner and positioned the TV remotes closer to Rakes.

“No, I think I’ve got everything I need right here,” Rakes said.

Kincke, The Glebe’s quality assurance director, left Rakes’ room and walked down the hall to the next resident.

Kincke has worked at The Glebe for close to four years. As quality assurance director, she investigates fall incidents and develops solutions to prevent accidents and ensure the best quality care for residents. She’s also a registered nurse, and during the COVID-19 pandemic has picked up floor shifts to cover gaps in staffing.

After two years of living through COVID-19 case surges and declines, Kincke still has trouble describing what it was like to work in a nursing home during a pandemic.

“There were days where you were either going to laugh about your situation or collapse in a puddle of tears,” she said. “We’d grab a pizza and sit and decompress because you had to, you were the only ones in it.”

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities were among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than a quarter of the state’s nursing home patients died from the virus and staff members juggled ever-changing rules intended to keep their patients safe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly every industry has seen a decline in their workforce as people left their careers to seek better opportunities. However, just like the pandemic itself, this trend has affected nursing homes more than others.

The Virginia Health Care Association–Virginia Center for Assisted Living conducted a survey in October and found that the workforce situation for nursing facilities was worse in 2021 than 2020. Nearly 60% of the 200 facilities surveyed said there were few to no applicants applying for positions and many were nearing a crisis situation.

Recent numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show the trend has continued into this year — the assisted living industry in Virginia has lost nearly 12% of its workforce and isn’t seeing the same recovery as other sectors.

“The residents and patients we care for have many underlying conditions that made them particularly vulnerable and susceptible to COVID,” said Amy Hewett, vice president of strategy and communications at the Virginia Health Care Association. “It was physically and emotionally difficult to care for people in this environment, and that strain has been felt. I think for many people, it was just a lot to continue to work in the sector.”

Kincke said the Glebe did not experience the same infection rates as many others in the area. She said that took the pressure off some of the nursing staff, but it didn’t make the job any easier.

The hardest part, she said, was having to lock families out of the facility to keep the residents safe during the early days of the pandemic. Unless there was a crisis situation, no one came in or out.

Keeping up with changing guidelines, explaining to families why they couldn’t see their loved ones, and maintaining her own family’s safety proved to be draining.

“There were definitely days where we questioned why we went into the field that we’re in,” Kincke said. “But we all know why we’re here. We’re here because number one, they need us. And because whatever higher power you believe in, God has put me here for a reason. I’m here to make someone else’s day better, to take care of things they can’t take care of. It’s been humbling to work through this.”

Three quarters of the facilities that responded to the health care association’s survey said they did not have enough staff to fill all shifts and most had to ask staff to work overtime or take an extra shift.

If there isn’t enough staff to care for residents, facilities have to make adjustments. According to the state health care association’s survey, 37% of facilities restricted the number of residents they admitted to their communities. Almost 30% placed a hold on new admissions and more than one quarter turned away hospital admissions.

“It becomes an access to care issue,” Hewett said. “It may mean that there’s other people in the community that need nursing level of care and can’t find a facility that can provide that for them.”

Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg limited its admissions a few times during the pandemic, CEO Brad Dalton said, but they were only for short periods of time and usually coincided with surges in case numbers.

Dalton said the facility has focused on cross-training staff so they could fill multiple roles, and has evaluated each position to make sure resources are going toward jobs that directly care for the patients.

Dalton said Warm Hearth has seen a 10% decline in its workforce since the start of the pandemic. In his 15 years of skilled nursing, he said there has always been a steady decline, but COVID-19 exacerbated it.

“I’m just really thankful for our team members,” he said. “They have really stepped up and taken on a lot of extra duties and responsibilities during this time.”

Warm Hearth also reevaluated its pay and benefits package to try to recruit more applicants. Dalton said 10 years ago the facility may have been able to analyze its package once per year, but now that review is conducted continually to remain competitive.

According to the health care association, 93% of its survey respondents offered bonuses for overtime and 77% increased pay.

Ellen D’Ardenne, executive director of The Glebe in Botetourt County, said the facility tried to get ahead of the curve once the pandemic hit. They raised their base pay to $15 per hour, including for sanitary and kitchen staff, which helped recruit and retain those workers. The community was quick to require the vaccine for its staff, so it didn’t experience a large exodus of workers as mandates worked through the court system.

And long before the pandemic, The Glebe offered certified nursing assistants a 30-40 program, where they work 30-hour weeks but get paid for 40 hours as a bonus, D’Ardenne said.

The community also operates a house on site where staff who live out of the area can stay between shifts or during inclement weather. Free employee meals, flexible schedules and paid time off if they were infected with COVID-19 are benefits that keep employees at The Glebe, D’Ardenne said.

“Our organization knew we had to get ahead of it, and not wait for the fallout and try and get as many of the most qualified individuals in here as we could,” she said. “What works for you, as someone coming into this organization, we’ll try and meet you there because we value you and you’re going to bring a lot to our community and to our residents.”

The Glebe has maintained its census throughout the pandemic and shifts have been covered. The nursing leadership team jumps in when there is a shortage and maintains the staffing ratio.

“That’s one thing that I’m very proud of the clinical team here, that they are of the mindset that they’re going to get in and support and be beside the rest of the team to make sure that the residents get the support and care that they need,” D’Ardenne said.

Officials from Friendship and Richfield Living, other large-scale Roanoke Valley retirement facilities, declined to comment for this story.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.