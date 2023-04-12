U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine met Wednesday in Roanoke with health care providers, educators and students who called the current shortage of medical workers urgent.

Kaine, D-Va., said he knows. He is among those who handle health care issues in Washington through his seat on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

“We were short before COVID. We’re really seeing shortages post COVID,” Kaine said at the Radford University Carilion education facility. He met with more than 15 health care provider staff members and executives, clinicians, academic leaders and students training for medical professions. He also toured laboratories dedicated to instruction in nursing and respiratory therapy.

Kaine heard a number of suggested strategic moves, such as one to streamline the process under which medical personnel exiting the military can enter private sector work. “I’ll take that back,” he said.

Demand for health care is growing along with the aging of the population, but COVID burnout is also driving workers out of the profession, especially nurses. The shortage of nurses is critical, but there are also acute needs for doctors, especially in such specialties as endocrinology, rheumatology and dermatology. Pharmacies, nursing homes and home health care providers are also strained to fulfill their duties with more caregivers needed.

Workforce issues have displaced financial concerns as the top worry among hospital CEOs, Becker’s Hospital Review reported.

It’s a local issue here because health care is what Kaine called the region’s “economic pillar,” with tens of thousands of employees. Many more are needed.

Carilion Clinic, the largest local health care organization with more than 13,000 workers, is seeking to fill the equivalent of 1,648 full-time jobs in clinical positions and 418 jobs in non-clinical positions, spokesman Pete Larkin said.

Wednesday's dialogue raised the issue of instructor shortages at educational institutions due to issues with pay levels. "The pay for clinical faculty is not that great," said Wendy Downey, interim dean of Radford University's nursing school.

Another problem is insufficient numbers of licensed personnel to provide students hands-on experience during clinical rotations. That issue "hinders our ability to practice these skills in real time," said Stephanie DiLaura, an RU nursing student. For a group of 10 students, there may be one preceptor, she said.

But at the same time, there are experienced nurses capable of instructing others who lack the required masters degree to actually teach. "I'll raise it," Kaine said.

Francis Cannizzo, chief of staff of the Salem VA Medical Center, agreed with a number of the roundtable's participants who want to see health care careers marketed to youth to a greater degree. The idea is that by exposing children as early as elementary school to the variety of medical professions available, more grow up headed in that direction.

“We have to be able to show any K through 12 student that they can occupy any position in health care that they put their minds to,” Cannizzo said.

Kaine said the shipbuilding industry on Virginia’s coast, facing its own labor shortage, tells area youth that shipbuilding is a cool job. "They really are out there early,” Kaine said, “and if we're going to solve this health care workforce thing, we've got to be real early. It’s not just about financial aid when you get to college. It’s about making sure people see this as a choice."

School systems are in the loop on this. In Roanoke City Public Schools, for instance, high school students can enroll in health care classes on the vocational track, spokeswoman Claire Mitzel said. In addition, a summer program for fifth graders introduces diverse career opportunities including health care as one option, she said.

More broadly, the Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Science Careers, formed in 2019, unites the efforts of health care employers, educators and economic development professionals in the Roanoke and New River valleys, Alleghany Highlands and Lynchburg region to improve health sciences education and align instruction to meet the needs of employers, officials said.