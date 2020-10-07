Oct. 13 is the deadline to register to vote in the November election

Virginians who want to vote in the November presidential election need to register by Tuesday.
If you aren't already registered to vote, here's what you need to do so you can cast a ballot for the Nov. 3 election.
To register in Virginia, you must:
● Be a resident of Virginia and a United States citizen.
● Be 18 years old on Election Day.
● Not currently be declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.
● Have your right to vote restored if you have been convicted of a felony.
● Not be registered to vote or plan to vote in another state.
The quickest way to register is with the Virginia Department of Elections’ online form at vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation. Online applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 13.
You can also fill out a paper application and either send it by mail as long as it's postmarked by Oct. 13 or submit it to your local registrar by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. You can find information about where your office is at elections.virginia.gov/localGR. Registration applications can also be found at places like DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices.
If you're already registered to vote but want to change your address, name or other information, you may use the same Department of Elections’ online citizen portal. You may also send a letter to your local registrar. More information about options to update information can be found here.
Here are some other upcoming deadlines to keep in mind:
● The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 23.
● Early voting is underway in Virginia. You can vote at your local elections office through Oct. 31.
For more information on voting, visit elections.virginia.gov or call 800-552-9745 or TTY 711.
