Oct. 13 is the deadline to register to vote in the November election

Virginians who want to vote in the November presidential election need to register by Tuesday.

If you aren't already registered to vote, here's what you need to do so you can cast a ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

To register in Virginia, you must:

● Be a resident of Virginia and a United States citizen.

● Be 18 years old on Election Day.

● Not currently be declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.

● Have your right to vote restored if you have been convicted of a felony.

● Not be registered to vote or plan to vote in another state.

The quickest way to register is with the Virginia Department of Elections’ online form at vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation. Online applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 13.