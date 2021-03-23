Officers begin removing Montgomery County tree-sitters

The tree-sitters who have blocked the Mountain Valley Pipeline for more than two years in Eastern Montgomery County will be removed in a law enforcement operation expected to take more than a day, the county sheriff's office announced Tuesday.

The statement said the removal would be a joint effort by the sheriff's office, Virginia State Police Device Extraction Team and Christiansburg Police Department.

The group Appalachians Against Pipelines reported that officers began arriving Tuesday morning at the tree-sitting area off Yellow Finch Lane. The officers brought chainsaws and earth-moving equipment, the group reported.

Cove Hollow Road, which leads to the tree-sit area, was closed to all but residents beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

The removal comes four months after a court order telling pipeline protesters to leave the tree platforms they first constructed in September 2018. Earlier this month, as tree-cutting began again on nearby areas of the pipeline's right-of-way, one of the tree-sitters said he was prepared for an extraction effort.