Officers begin removing Montgomery County tree-sitters

The tree-sitters who have blocked the Mountain Valley Pipeline for more than two years in Eastern Montgomery County will be removed in a law enforcement operation expected to take more than a day, the county sheriff's office announced Tuesday.
The statement said the removal would be a joint effort by the sheriff's office, Virginia State Police Device Extraction Team and Christiansburg Police Department.
The group Appalachians Against Pipelines reported that officers began arriving Tuesday morning at the tree-sitting area off Yellow Finch Lane. The officers brought chainsaws and earth-moving equipment, the group reported.
Cove Hollow Road, which leads to the tree-sit area, was closed to all but residents beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.
The removal comes four months after a court order telling pipeline protesters to leave the tree platforms they first constructed in September 2018. Earlier this month, as tree-cutting began again on nearby areas of the pipeline's right-of-way, one of the tree-sitters said he was prepared for an extraction effort.
Few details of the removal plan were shared in the sheriff's office statement. Emails earlier obtained by The Roanoke Times under an open-records request indicated that the sheriff's office and state police have discussed using a crane to remove protesters.
The sheriff's office statement said the removal "follows months of planning and coordination in order to provide the safest operation for everyone involved. It is our hopes that the remaining tree sitters will vacate the area on their own; however, we are prepared to extract them safely if necessary."
Staff writer Laurence Hammack contributed to this report.
This article will be updated.