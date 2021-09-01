Ohio addiction treatment company seeks OK to operate in Roanoke

Comer sits on the steering committee for the Roanoke Valley Collective Response, a broad community coalition that organized in 2018 to fight the opioid crisis as well as addiction generally. He told the The Roanoke Times that while he sees a strong need for more services, he did not wish to take a specific position for or against BrightView’s project.

BrightView reports a high success rate. In its application, the company said clients, most of which are in Ohio and Kentucky, typically reduce their use of intoxicants; have fewer encounters with the police, courts, hospitals and emergency rooms; find it easier to work; and feel less depressed.

Clients would undergo care at the planned BrightView treatment center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., the application said.

Best practices in the industry recommend people undergoing outpatient drug treatment live in recovery housing, which the Department of Health and Human Services defines as shared living quarters free from alcohol and illicit drug use with peer support. BrightView does not intend to furnish recovery housing if it opens its Roanoke business, but instead find local partners and agencies to help clients locate appropriate housing, transportation and job skills, Jeffries said.

If the project is approved, BrightView plans to spend $450,000 on building renovations, furnishings and equipment and create 10 jobs, its application said. An advertisement for a practice manager in Roanoke appears on Brightview’s website.

