Ohio addiction treatment company seeks OK to operate in Roanoke

An Ohio addiction treatment company is seeking approval to offer outpatient care from a site in a northeast Roanoke business park.
BrightView LLC wants to renovate a small commercial building at 1345 Plantation Road NE and open as soon as possible, according to its application and spokesman Colin Jeffries.
From a clinical standpoint, the company’s services are highly needed, Roanoke mental health advocate Niles Comer said. Roanoke posted the state's second highest rate for fatal drug overdoses as a percentage of the population last year with 96 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Estimates show there are 30,000 addicts in the Roanoke Valley, Comer said. The existing network of addiction treatment providers serving the Roanoke area “just can’t meet that demand,” Comer said.
A city Planning Commission public hearing on the company’s request is scheduled for Sept. 13.
BrightView treats all chemical addictions including opioids, alcohol, stimulants and benzodiazepines. Services include individual and group counseling, medication-assisted treatment, medical care and social services, Jeffries said by email. The for-profit company, based in Cincinnati, accepts insurance and usually draws patients from 15 to 20 miles away, Jeffries said. Its closest operating treatment center is in Chesapeake.
Comer sits on the steering committee for the Roanoke Valley Collective Response, a broad community coalition that organized in 2018 to fight the opioid crisis as well as addiction generally. He told the The Roanoke Times that while he sees a strong need for more services, he did not wish to take a specific position for or against BrightView’s project.
BrightView reports a high success rate. In its application, the company said clients, most of which are in Ohio and Kentucky, typically reduce their use of intoxicants; have fewer encounters with the police, courts, hospitals and emergency rooms; find it easier to work; and feel less depressed.
Clients would undergo care at the planned BrightView treatment center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., the application said.
Best practices in the industry recommend people undergoing outpatient drug treatment live in recovery housing, which the Department of Health and Human Services defines as shared living quarters free from alcohol and illicit drug use with peer support. BrightView does not intend to furnish recovery housing if it opens its Roanoke business, but instead find local partners and agencies to help clients locate appropriate housing, transportation and job skills, Jeffries said.
If the project is approved, BrightView plans to spend $450,000 on building renovations, furnishings and equipment and create 10 jobs, its application said. An advertisement for a practice manager in Roanoke appears on Brightview’s website.