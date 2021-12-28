Old Crow Medicine Show rolling wagon wheel to FloydFest

FloydFest 22~Heartbeat announced some familiar and ear-friendly additions on Thursday to its musical lineup set for July 27-31, 2022.

The latest artist additions include Old Crow Medicine Show, the rowdy roots string band sourced from Harrisonburg, Va., authors of Roanoke's unofficial municipal anthem, "Wagon Wheel."

Also added are Colorado’s pioneering jam-grass act Yonder Mountain String Band; alt-country all-stars American Aquarium; unruly bluegrass rockers The Brothers Comatose; new-grass roots rockers Acoustic Syndicate; the vocal powerhouse paired with psychedelic-soul of Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast; and 2010 FloydFest On-the-Rise winner and ‘Appalachian Rock’ purveyors Big Daddy Love.

Longtime favorites Leftover Salmon and Keller Williams were also part of Thursday's announcement from festival organizer, Across-the-Way Productions.

Williams and Leftover were at the center of the action in 2016, when festival headliner Gregg Allman canceled due to health concerns. Those acts teamed to put on a late-night, main stage jam that has since become a tradition, eventually moving to the festival’s Streamline Stage at Hill Holler on festival Saturdays.

Each act will do its own sets, as well, with Williams’ itinerary including music performed with his daughter, Ella Williams, also a festival favorite.

Another FloydFest first-timer, Shenandoah Valley Americana/jump blues cats The Judy Chops, was announced on Thursday.

Previously announced acts are Lake Street Dive, Melissa Etheridge, Marcus King, Morgan Wade, Durand Jones & The Indications, Amythyst Kiah, Neal Francis, Sierra Ferrell, Aaron Frazer, 49 Winchester and Sexbruise?.

The latter two are the winner and runner-up from 2021’s FloydFest On-the-Rise Competition, voted by festival patrons.

Get more info, including ticket prices and purchases, and merch info, at floydfest.com.