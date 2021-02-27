Old infections, new variants complicate Virginia Tech's picture of COVID-19

Brian Coy, a UVa spokesman, said in an email Friday that the university worked with the health department to confirm the case belonged to a member of the university community, “so that we could inform our community of the need for greater adherence to public health measures.”

The emergence of variants could complicate an overall downward trend in cases across the state and country.

“While the news is good in most of the state, several colleges and universities are experiencing outbreaks,” said a report Friday from disease modelers at UVa’s Biocomplexity Institute, which has been tracking the pandemic. “Half of the top ten hot spots are in zip codes associated with colleges and universities, including zip codes in Charlottesville, Richmond, Lexington and Blacksburg.”

The report said the U.K. variant could become the dominant strain by late March.

Dr. Paul Skolnik, chair of Carilion’s department of medicine and an infectious disease expert, said new strains of COVID-19 could crop up in people who have already been exposed to the coronavirus.