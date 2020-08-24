Old Melrose Library to become hub for helping low-income Roanokers

“We expect a number of agencies to participate,” he said.

One of the center’s primary goals will be to help low-income citizens improve their economic well-being. The services will be open to all Roanokers, not just residents of the authority’s housing facilities.

“Helping people with self-sufficiency and to better themselves has always been a part of the authority’s mission,” Gusler said, adding that the EnVision Center “is an extension of that mission.”

The current EnVision Center opened at Villages at Lincoln in January and has continued to provide services through much of the pandemic, said Crystal Hall, the authority's director of community support services. The center partnered with agencies and other businesses that included Family Service of Roanoke Valley, Blue Ridge Independent Living Center, Carilion Clinic, Virginia Western Community College and others.

The center has hosted a job fair, provided flu shots, held a children's farmers market and offered other services. Hall said the new location along Melrose Avenue will increase the offerings.

"It's going to give us more space to provide services," Hall said, "more space for partners to come in and allow more one-on-one services for folks."