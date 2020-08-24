Old Melrose Library to become hub for helping low-income Roanokers

The former Melrose library building is slated to become a community hub where citizens can improve their financial outlook, their educational opportunities, their health and even their character.
On Aug. 17, the Roanoke City Council agreed to sell the empty building to the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority for $10, so that the authority can then convert the old library into an EnVision Center with help of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
EnVision centers bring local nonprofit agencies together to provide opportunities for mostly low-income individuals and families. According to HUD, the centers’ mission is founded on four pillars: economic empowerment, educational advancement, health/wellness and character and leadership.
The city’s current EnVision Center will move from the Villages at Lincoln to the Melrose building when renovations to the old library are complete, said Frederick Gusler, the housing authority’s director of redevelopment and revitalization.
“We’re in the process of getting started renovating the building and making some much-needed repairs,” Gusler said.
Gusler added that the housing authority is working with local agencies about providing services when the EnVision Center opens in its new location. The building might also house office space that can be leased.
“We expect a number of agencies to participate,” he said.
One of the center’s primary goals will be to help low-income citizens improve their economic well-being. The services will be open to all Roanokers, not just residents of the authority’s housing facilities.
“Helping people with self-sufficiency and to better themselves has always been a part of the authority’s mission,” Gusler said, adding that the EnVision Center “is an extension of that mission.”
The current EnVision Center opened at Villages at Lincoln in January and has continued to provide services through much of the pandemic, said Crystal Hall, the authority's director of community support services. The center partnered with agencies and other businesses that included Family Service of Roanoke Valley, Blue Ridge Independent Living Center, Carilion Clinic, Virginia Western Community College and others.
The center has hosted a job fair, provided flu shots, held a children's farmers market and offered other services. Hall said the new location along Melrose Avenue will increase the offerings.
"It's going to give us more space to provide services," Hall said, "more space for partners to come in and allow more one-on-one services for folks."
The sale and eventual renovation of the old library building is part of the city’s five-year plan to revitalize the Loudon-Melrose neighborhood. In recent years, the city opened a new Melrose Branch Library alongside the Goodwill Industries building.
The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke built and donated a new playground slated to open Saturday. The playground, valued at approximately $400,000, was paid for with a combination of donations and grants.
The Kiwanis Club has asked volunteers to help mulch the playground Saturday starting at 8 a.m. and wrapping up by 2 p.m., when the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held. The playground is located at 2703 Melrose Ave. N.W.
Gusler said the projects have “all kind of been part of the bigger picture for revitalization of that area.”
