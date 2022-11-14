On a roll: Valley Metro bus service starts at new terminal

Roanoke went from having Virginia’s oldest bus station to its newest Monday as Valley Metro opened the Third Street Station.

Costing $17.3 million for land, construction and professional services, the new bus center is Valley Metro's biggest undertaking in years. Eight years of planning went into the new hub, where buses cycle in and out at least hourly six days a week.

One satisfied customer was Robert Cassidy, who rested one hand on a light fixture and one on a cane, adjacent to new mulch and plants.

"I'm a public transit fan. I haven't owned a car since 2013," he said, describing himself as a civil engineer. "I think it's time the government spent more money on average people."

Amenities such as touchless door openers and a water bottle filling station distinguish the Third Street Station from its predecessor Campbell Court, which had become antiquated and dank after 35 years of use.

“It’s a big difference, a lot nicer,” said Laurie Ellenwood just before she boarded a bus home after work.

Natural light illuminated the employee break room, from which driver Charles Taylor exited a swinging door into the lobby.

“It’s real nice. I like it,” he said. “Very up to date. Everything’s nice and clean.”

Chris Spencer of Roanoke remarked on the comfortable inside temperature, which was 74 degrees according to a display. “It’s a lot better than the old station,” said Spencer, who uses a power wheelchair. “It’s better set up.”

Walking does not require stepping up or down curbs because there are ramps. The doors open automatically in a response to a hand wave in front of a sensor. There are two water fountains, one standard and one low, plus the bottle filler, between the men's and women's restrooms. They're equipped with touchless sinks and hand dryers.

Valley Metro has continued its practice of having an armed guard on the premises at the new location.

The bus service, operated for the city by First Transit, left its old terminal on Campbell Avenue near Jefferson Street in February and moved into trailers for a number of months. Crews demolished most of the former station and began a mixed-use project that's still underway.

Using those trailers, Valley Metro has occupied a nearly two-acre lot at Third Street and Salem Avenue — its new downtown site adjacent to the Virginia Museum of Transportation — most of this year. Riders could see through a fence to the new facilities under construction, but had to wait until Monday to go inside.

Crews will remain busy at the terminal finishing up a number of installations, such as computer screens in the boarding area and televisions in the lobby. The lobby chairs haven't come in, but 14 temporary chairs were in place. The bus service mapped out its new campus and building on its website.

Although major construction is over, work will also continue at the location until mid-2023 to complete a covered outdoor boarding platform and a separate Greyhound bus station.

“We’re a long way from being finished,” said Gary Bannister, facility supervisor.

A ticket is $1.75 and includes one transfer. Buses run throughout Roanoke, Salem and Vinton, but go no further into Roanoke County than Tanglewood Mall.