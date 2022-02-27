On exhibit: NRV museums

Local museums are unveiling exhibits and scheduling events as COVID’s grip loosens.

Montgomery Museum of Art & History is planning a move to spacious new digs in downtown Christiansburg, Wilderness Road Museum interpreters are plotting true historical drama, and Smithfield blacksmiths will show how to make new implements in old ways.

All the New River Valley’s museums are pulling out cool artifacts and quirky treasures worthy of a visit.

Here’s a look:

Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation | 204 Draper Road, Blacksburg

Administered by new director Kate Skelly, the house museum showcases “Women Make Their Mark on Blacksburg,” a celebration of the impact of women on local history, culture and way of life. A historic fashion exhibit will showcase the change in women’s clothing styles for the new, more active woman after WWI.

Thomas J. Boyd Museum | 295 Tazewell St., Wytheville

Iron, lead, zinc, iron and manganese – Wythe County was once pocked with 206 mines. A new exhibit at Wytheville’s Boyd Museum shares the story of the lead that helped Patriots win the Revolutionary War. A replica of a stone metallurgy furnace fascinates children. The museum also houses a telephone switchboard, general store, mill works and coffin-like iron lungs from the 1950 Wytheville polio epidemic. Visitors can walk through a Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “Journey Stories” exploring American immigration, migration and travel, in the adjacent Heritage Preservation Center.

Glencoe Museum | 600 Unruh Dr., Radford

The Glencoe, home of Virginia legislator and Confederate Gen. Gabriel Wharton, houses many Civil War artifacts, including a Federal Parrott shell found still live on the site of the Battle of Cloyd’s Mountain near Dublin. One of the newest additions is the “Captured Chair,” a platform rocker Wharton commandeered from a hastily abandoned Union camp in New Market. It was gifted by a Wharton descendant. Although the 1870 house came with few Wharton items, it was recently furnished with two rockers, a carved Austrian sideboard and two beds, all original pieces the Whartons used at Glencoe.

For Women’s History Month, Glencoe is installing a photographic collection of portraits of women of the region by Alex Moral Duenas.

Montgomery Museum of Art & History | 300 S. Pepper St., Christiansburg; 4 E. Main St. in June

Montgomery Museum has always displayed art, but soon artwork of all sizes will be showcased in the cavernous, marble-tiled lobby downtown, sharing space with a café and gift shop. Historical display space will double. Until April, the Pepper Street museum exhibits significant county artifacts. Included are: bricks made by enslaved Christiansburg craftsman Henry Langhorne, a 1923 Merrimac mines map, and an 1827 cross-stitched sampler by early Christiansburg resident Emeline Miller, as well as hand-traced silhouettes of her husband John Craig and his brother in the days before photos.

Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Museum | 51 Commerce St., Pulaski

At Ratcliffe, emphasis is on World War I with the acquisition of WWI veteran J.C. “Doc” Harman’s army trumpet, military orders and photos. The site highlights the service of the town’s nearly two dozen Black WWI veterans, including Cpl. David Payton of the famed 369th Infantry Harlem Hell-fighters. The museum has developed a walking tour of the veterans’ graves in Pulaski’s Pinehurst Cemetery. Ratcliffe is collaborating with Pulaski Library and Wilderness Road Museum on a timeline of Pulaski’s history through hats, starting with the French and Indian War.

Smithfield Plantation | 1000 Smithfield Plantation Road, Blacksburg

While Colonial Smithfield Plantation is chock full of historical objects, such as America’s earliest porcelain pitchers, artifacts connected to George Washington particularly stand out. A carved snuff box was gifted to patriarch Col. William Preston by Washington after family lore says Preston saved Washington’s life from a Shawnee sniper. Another prized possession is Washington’s invitation to son Francis Preston to dine at the executive mansion in Philadelphia. Smithfield is also offering classes in blacksmithing, leatherworking and basket weaving as well as the African American side of Smithfield’s history, all through the Blacksburg Department of Parks and Recreation.

Wilderness Road Regional Museum | 5240 Wilderness Road, Newbern

The museum is gearing up to explore the Loyalist/Patriot conflict, with interpreters preparing to re-enact actual Newbern citizens secretly or not-so-secretly undermining each other’s causes. Spoiler alert for skirmishes and jail. The museum is also showcasing Pulaski County’s rich agricultural history, especially the Pulaski Percheron horses, polled Angus, Suffolk sheep and Pulaski Shorthorn beef famous for quality, even in England. Appalachian folklore surrounding the museum’s “feather crowns” adds an element of eeriness. These clumps of feathers inside deathbed pillows indicate the deceased’s ascent to heaven.

Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum | 145 E. Main St., Wytheville (re-opens April 1)

The Wytheville native was more than President Woodrow Wilson’s first lady; she issued decisions on her husband’s behalf after his 1919 stroke. Her birthplace museum exhibits such items as the franking stamp with Edith’s bold signature, her childhood cradle – verified by local historian John Johnson – and her permit to operate an electric car in 1904, the first issued to a woman in Washington, D.C. A current exhibit focuses on Edith’s leadership during World War I, including her herd of White House sheep that contributed wool to the war effort.