 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of April 12, 2021
0 comments

On the Record: Government meetings for the week of April 12, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Botetourt County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: web.botetourtva.gov/bacs/planning-commission

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.

On the agenda: Presentation from Salem School Board regarding 2021-22 budget

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at https://www.frco.k12.va.us/.

On the agenda: Superintendent Bernice Cobbs will give an update on how the district is coping with COVID-19 since schools reopened to in-person learning five days a week. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Social distancing measures and masks required.

On the agenda: The council will be presented with the fiscal year 2022 budget. Details at rockymountva.org.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov

On the agenda: Briefing on regional housing study, approval of schools budget for 2021-22, public hearing on county 2021-22 budget and tax rates, first reading for a $500,000 broadband project.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Budget work session

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: Details at rockymountva.org.

Salem School Board

Work session and regular meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m.

Where: South Salem Elementary, 1600 Carolyn Road

On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Boones Mill Town Office, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill. Social distancing measures and masks required.

On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.

Franklin County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The commission will consider special use permit and rezoning requests. Details at franklincountyva.gov.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave N.W. and livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools

On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public

Rocky Mount Town Council

Budget work session

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: Details at rockymountva.org

Botetourt County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle

On the agenda: Virtual academy update, 2020-21 graduation update.

Salem City Council

Special meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Friday

Where: Council Chambers, 114 North Broad St.

On the agenda: City fiscal year operating budget presentation for July 1 to June 30, 2022.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Highest score in state test goes to Floyd grad
Local News

Highest score in state test goes to Floyd grad

A Radford junior and Floyd County High School graduate from the Class of 2017, Alana Hodge received word in February that she had achieved the highest score in the state for the Microsoft Office Specialist exam, which was part of a class she was enrolled in. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert