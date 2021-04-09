On the Record: Government meetings for the week of April 12, 2021

Botetourt County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: web.botetourtva.gov/bacs/planning-commission
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: Presentation from Salem School Board regarding 2021-22 budget
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at https://www.frco.k12.va.us/.
On the agenda: Superintendent Bernice Cobbs will give an update on how the district is coping with COVID-19 since schools reopened to in-person learning five days a week. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Social distancing measures and masks required.
On the agenda: The council will be presented with the fiscal year 2022 budget. Details at rockymountva.org.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov
On the agenda: Briefing on regional housing study, approval of schools budget for 2021-22, public hearing on county 2021-22 budget and tax rates, first reading for a $500,000 broadband project.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Budget work session
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Details at rockymountva.org.
Salem School Board
Work session and regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Where: South Salem Elementary, 1600 Carolyn Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boones Mill Town Office, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill. Social distancing measures and masks required.
On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The commission will consider special use permit and rezoning requests. Details at franklincountyva.gov.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave N.W. and livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public
Rocky Mount Town Council
Budget work session
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Details at rockymountva.org
Botetourt County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle
On the agenda: Virtual academy update, 2020-21 graduation update.
Salem City Council
Special meeting
When: 8:30 a.m. Friday
Where: Council Chambers, 114 North Broad St.
On the agenda: City fiscal year operating budget presentation for July 1 to June 30, 2022.