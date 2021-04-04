On the Record: Government meetings for the week of April 5, 2021

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. The meeting room will be closed to the public but the meeting will be broadcast on RVTV (Cox, Channel 3) and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa.
On the agenda: During the 9 a.m. session, the council will conduct a legislative committee meeting, receive the annual public safety update and hold the latest in a series of budget and financial planning work sessions. During the 2 p.m. meeting segment, council will be asked to schedule a public hearing on April 19 about Roanoke possibly taxing disposable plastic bags at 5 cents apiece effective Jan. 1. At 4 p.m., the council will interview five candidates for three positions on the Roanoke School Board.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Virtual, broadcast live at www.facebook.com/vintonva
On the agenda: Public hearing for Gish Mill rezoning and 2021 tax rates
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road and live-streamed at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public