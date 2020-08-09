You have permission to edit this article.
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Aug. 10, 2020
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Aug. 10, 2020

Roanoke City Public Schools logo

Roanoke Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live

On the agenda: Full agenda can be found online at www.roanokeva.gov/1088/Planning-Commission.

Bedford County Board of Supervisors

Work session and joint meeting with the broadband authority

When: 5 and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Bedford County Administration Building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford

On the agenda: The 5 p.m. work session is with the Bedford Regional Water Authority. The 7 p.m. meeting is with the county broadband authority. All board meetings are livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBzOacHR8FFKq_7paY0WLhg.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov for details.

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount.

On the agenda: The board will consider the proposed 2020-21 budget development calendar for approval and discuss policies and procedures for granting permission to homeschool. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at frco.k12.va.us/Board_Meeting or facebook.com/FranklinCounty PublicSchools.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.

On the agenda: The town council will consider a new Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution related to a recently adopted state law concerning firearms in town-owned properties. Details at rockymountva.org.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive, Fourth Floor

On the agenda: Visit https://www.roanokecountyva.gov/287/Agendas-Minutes for details. Meetings are webcast at https://www.roanokecountyva.gov/300/Watch-Board-Meetings-Online

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.

On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.

Franklin County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: Details at franklincountyva.gov.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: Review and vote on a return to school plan. Full agenda at: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public

Salem School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: South Salem Elementary School Cafeteria, 1600 Carolyn Road

On the agenda: Full agenda at: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public

Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals

Regular meeting

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live

On the agenda: Board will consider an application from Spectrum Design on behalf of Greater Roanoke Transit Co. for a special exception to permit construction of a new bus station on Salem Avenue.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Full agenda at: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

Botetourt County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live.

On the agenda: The board will consider a request for an allocation of more than $300,000 in CARES Act funding from the county board of supervisors. Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.

