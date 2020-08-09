On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Aug. 10, 2020

Roanoke Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live
On the agenda: Full agenda can be found online at www.roanokeva.gov/1088/Planning-Commission.
Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Work session and joint meeting with the broadband authority
When: 5 and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Bedford County Administration Building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: The 5 p.m. work session is with the Bedford Regional Water Authority. The 7 p.m. meeting is with the county broadband authority. All board meetings are livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBzOacHR8FFKq_7paY0WLhg.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov for details.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount.
On the agenda: The board will consider the proposed 2020-21 budget development calendar for approval and discuss policies and procedures for granting permission to homeschool. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at frco.k12.va.us/Board_Meeting or facebook.com/FranklinCounty PublicSchools.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.
On the agenda: The town council will consider a new Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution related to a recently adopted state law concerning firearms in town-owned properties. Details at rockymountva.org.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive, Fourth Floor
On the agenda: Visit https://www.roanokecountyva.gov/287/Agendas-Minutes for details. Meetings are webcast at https://www.roanokecountyva.gov/300/Watch-Board-Meetings-Online
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.
On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Details at franklincountyva.gov.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: Review and vote on a return to school plan. Full agenda at: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public
Salem School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: South Salem Elementary School Cafeteria, 1600 Carolyn Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public
Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals
Regular meeting
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live
On the agenda: Board will consider an application from Spectrum Design on behalf of Greater Roanoke Transit Co. for a special exception to permit construction of a new bus station on Salem Avenue.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public
Botetourt County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live.
On the agenda: The board will consider a request for an allocation of more than $300,000 in CARES Act funding from the county board of supervisors. Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.