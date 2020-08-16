On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Aug. 17, 2020

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting and public hearing
Where: Meeting can be viewed via Facebook Live or on RVTV Channel 3.
When: 2 p.m., regular meeting; 7 p.m., public hearing on Monday
On the agenda: The evening session will include a public hearing on the proposed removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial from Lee Plaza. People who want to speak must contact the city clerk at clerk@roanokeva.gov or by calling 853-2541 by noon Monday.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount.
On the agenda: Supervisors will adopt another Second Amendment-related resolution and discuss additional allocations of CARES Act funds. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.
On the agenda: Visit vintonva.gov
Roanoke County School Board
Work session
When: Noon Wednesday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.