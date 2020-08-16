You have permission to edit this article.
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Aug. 17, 2020
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Aug. 17, 2020

lee mem

The memorial to Robert E. Lee stood in Roanoke’s Lee Plaza from 1960 until this summer, when it was toppled.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2020

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting and public hearing

Where: Meeting can be viewed via Facebook Live or on RVTV Channel 3.

When: 2 p.m., regular meeting; 7 p.m., public hearing on Monday

On the agenda: The evening session will include a public hearing on the proposed removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial from Lee Plaza. People who want to speak must contact the city clerk at clerk@roanokeva.gov or by calling 853-2541 by noon Monday.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount.

On the agenda: Supervisors will adopt another Second Amendment-related resolution and discuss additional allocations of CARES Act funds. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.

On the agenda: Visit vintonva.gov

Roanoke County School Board

Work session

When: Noon Wednesday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

