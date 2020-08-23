On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Aug. 24, 2020

Franklin County School Board
Additional monthly meeting
When: 5 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at frco.k12.va.us/Board_Meeting or facebook.com/FranklinCountyPublicSchools.
On the agenda: The school board will receive an update on COVID-19 procedures and discuss temperature checks and use of CARES Act funds for child care. Details at http://frco.k12.va.us.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: Supervisors will hear an update on the Historic Greenfield preservation area and discuss a “no new gun laws” Second Amendment resolution. Visit botetourtva.gov for details.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Roanoke County Administration Building, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov
Roanoke School Board
Workshop/special meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.
On the agenda: The meeting will be a hybrid meeting with some board members physically assembled and some participating virtually. Attendees are required to wear face coverings and comply with social distancing mandates. The meeting will be video streamed on the RCPS Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools
Roanoke’s state of the city address
When: 8 a.m. Wednesday
Where: Can be livestreamed on Facebook Live.
On the agenda: Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea presents the annual address to business leaders in the event, virtual this year, hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Check online for details at rcps.us.
Botetourt County School Board
Additional monthly meeting
When: 8:30 a.m. Thursday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live.
On the agenda: The board will hear an update on the first day of school. Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.
Roanoke Strategic Planning Retreat
When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
Where: Charter Hall, City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.W.
On the agenda: City council’s strategic planning work session will be held in person.
