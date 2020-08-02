On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Aug. 3, 2020

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Monday
Where: The meeting will be held online only, and will be webcast on Facebook Live.
On the agenda: To see the full agenda go online at: https://www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2/. The scheduled joint meeting between the city council and the school board has been postponed. Members of the public who wish to comment during Monday’s meeting can do so through electronic means by contacting the city clerk’s office at clerk@roanokeva.gov or by calling 853-2541 by noon Monday.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 5 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at frco.k12.va.us/Board_Meeting or facebook.com/FranklinCounty PublicSchools.
On the agenda: The school board will review and possibly revise the 2020-21 school reopening plan. Details at http://frco.k12.va.us.
Roanoke County School Board
Work session
When: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Central office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public
