On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Aug. 3, 2020
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Aug. 3, 2020

Stephanie Cook

Stephanie Cook, a teacher with Franklin County Public Schools, attended the school board’s work session July 22 with a sign endorsing online education.

 BRIANA BARKER | Franklin News-Post

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Monday

Where: The meeting will be held online only, and will be webcast on Facebook Live.

On the agenda: To see the full agenda go online at: https://www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2/. The scheduled joint meeting between the city council and the school board has been postponed. Members of the public who wish to comment during Monday’s meeting can do so through electronic means by contacting the city clerk’s office at clerk@roanokeva.gov or by calling 853-2541 by noon Monday.

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 5 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at frco.k12.va.us/Board_Meeting or facebook.com/FranklinCounty PublicSchools.

On the agenda: The school board will review and possibly revise the 2020-21 school reopening plan. Details at http://frco.k12.va.us.

Roanoke County School Board

Work session

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Central office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

