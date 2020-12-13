On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Dec. 14, 2020

Botetourt County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: Public hearings on two zoning requests. Information at bit.ly/botetourtplanningagenda
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: Presentation of comprehensive annual financial report and appropriation of various funds.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: School board office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount. The public can view the meeting at http://frco.k12.va.us.
On the agenda: The board will discuss the plans to return students to school four days a week starting Jan. 26 during new Superintendent Bernice Cobbs' first meeting. Details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/frco/Board.nsf/Public.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: The meeting is closed to the public due to COVID-19 related safety restrictions but may be viewed online at https://bit.ly/RMtowncouncil12-14-20.
On the agenda: The council will review the town's 2020 budget and consider a new quote for a proposed expansion of the Farmer's Market. Details at rockymountva.org.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount. The public may view the meeting at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Supervisors-7.
On the agenda: Supervisors will be introduced to new Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs. Also, supervisors will consider adopting a resolution opposing any potential changes to the legal protections sovereign immunity affords law enforcement personnel. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, with an evening session at 7 p.m.
Where: Citizens are encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov
On the agenda: Financial reports and a rezoning public hearing during evening session.
Roanoke School Board
Special meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The board will meet virtually. The meeting will be streamed online at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools
On the agenda: The school board will vote on the reopening plan for the third nine weeks.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Livestream on the Vinton Facebook page at facebook.com/vintonva
On the agenda: Recognition of Barry Thompson, retired town manager. Presentation of comprehensive annual financial report, public hearing on proposed rate changes at Vinton War Memorial.
