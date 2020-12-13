On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Dec. 14, 2020

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: The meeting is closed to the public due to COVID-19 related safety restrictions but may be viewed online at https://bit.ly/RMtowncouncil12-14-20.

On the agenda: The council will review the town's 2020 budget and consider a new quote for a proposed expansion of the Farmer's Market. Details at rockymountva.org.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount. The public may view the meeting at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Supervisors-7.