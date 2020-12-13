 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Dec. 14, 2020
0 comments

On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Dec. 14, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Botetourt County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Public hearings on two zoning requests. Information at bit.ly/botetourtplanningagenda

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.

On the agenda: Presentation of comprehensive annual financial report and appropriation of various funds.

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: School board office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount. The public can view the meeting at http://frco.k12.va.us.

On the agenda: The board will discuss the plans to return students to school four days a week starting Jan. 26 during new Superintendent Bernice Cobbs' first meeting. Details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/frco/Board.nsf/Public.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: The meeting is closed to the public due to COVID-19 related safety restrictions but may be viewed online at https://bit.ly/RMtowncouncil12-14-20.

On the agenda: The council will review the town's 2020 budget and consider a new quote for a proposed expansion of the Farmer's Market. Details at rockymountva.org.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount. The public may view the meeting at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Supervisors-7.

On the agenda: Supervisors will be introduced to new Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs. Also, supervisors will consider adopting a resolution opposing any potential changes to the legal protections sovereign immunity affords law enforcement personnel. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, with an evening session at 7 p.m.

Where: Citizens are encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov

On the agenda: Financial reports and a rezoning public hearing during evening session.

Roanoke School Board

Special meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: The board will meet virtually. The meeting will be streamed online at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools

On the agenda: The school board will vote on the reopening plan for the third nine weeks.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Livestream on the Vinton Facebook page at facebook.com/vintonva

On the agenda: Recognition of Barry Thompson, retired town manager. Presentation of comprehensive annual financial report, public hearing on proposed rate changes at Vinton War Memorial.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Hikers watch the sunrise from McAfee Knob

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert