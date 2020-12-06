 Skip to main content
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Dec. 7, 2020
Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting, work session

When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Campbell Ave.

On the agenda: Council will consider amending city code regarding the newly created Equity and Empowerment Board. To see the full agenda, go online to www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2

Salem School Board

Work session and regular meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road

On the agenda: Instructional plan update. Full agenda at: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: As a COVID-19 precaution, the meeting will be conducted via conference call. Contact Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick at fitzpatrick@townofboonesmill.org for details on how to join.

On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.

Franklin County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The commission will hear a petition to allow a private recreation facility for yoga and exercises on a residential property in Union Hall. Details at franklincountyva.gov.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave N.W. and streaming online at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools

On the agenda: The board will hear preliminary information about the fiscal year 2022 budget. Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public

Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals

Regular meeting

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook Live

On the agenda: The board will consider a special exception application to allow a homestay in the Old Southwest neighborhood.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road and streaming online at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings

On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

