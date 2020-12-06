On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Dec. 7, 2020

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting, work session
When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Campbell Ave.
On the agenda: Council will consider amending city code regarding the newly created Equity and Empowerment Board. To see the full agenda, go online to www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2
Salem School Board
Work session and regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road
On the agenda: Instructional plan update. Full agenda at: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: As a COVID-19 precaution, the meeting will be conducted via conference call. Contact Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick at fitzpatrick@townofboonesmill.org for details on how to join.
On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The commission will hear a petition to allow a private recreation facility for yoga and exercises on a residential property in Union Hall. Details at franklincountyva.gov.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave N.W. and streaming online at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools
On the agenda: The board will hear preliminary information about the fiscal year 2022 budget. Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public
Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals
Regular meeting
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook Live
On the agenda: The board will consider a special exception application to allow a homestay in the Old Southwest neighborhood.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road and streaming online at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public
