On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Feb. 1, 2021
Roanoke City Council

Work session and regular meeting

When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave.

On the agenda: City Manager Bob Cowell will give a budget and financial presentation during the morning meeting. In the afternoon, the Williamson Road Area Business Association will request that the district that it serves be expanded. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public cannot attend council meetings in person. The meetings will aired on RVTV (Channel 3) and streamed on Facebook Live.

Roanoke County School Board

Work session

When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Discussion around students’ mental health and consideration of allowing fall sports teams to play against teams outside of the county. Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Budget work session

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: For details, visit www.franklincountyva.gov.

