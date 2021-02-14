On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Feb. 15, 2021

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting and public hearing

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the chamber is closed to the public and the meting can be watched on RVTC (Cox, Channel 3) or on Facebook Live

On the agenda: The meeting will be held Tuesday due to the Presidents Day holiday on Monday. The council will consider approving an ordinance stating the city’s support for the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon, scheduled for June 6. Full agenda online at https://tinyurl.com/1tkl2ooq.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount. The public may view the meeting at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Supervisors-7.