On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Feb. 15, 2021

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting and public hearing
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the chamber is closed to the public and the meting can be watched on RVTC (Cox, Channel 3) or on Facebook Live
On the agenda: The meeting will be held Tuesday due to the Presidents Day holiday on Monday. The council will consider approving an ordinance stating the city’s support for the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon, scheduled for June 6. Full agenda online at https://tinyurl.com/1tkl2ooq.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount. The public may view the meeting at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Supervisors-7.
On the agenda: The board will hear a presentation about availability of vaccines from Penny Hall, chief operations officer with West Piedmont and Central Virginia Department of Health. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Special called meeting
When: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.
On the agenda: The town council will begin discussions about picking someone to fill the rest of Councilman Bobby Cundiff's term. Cundiff resigned Feb. 8. Details at rockymountva.org.