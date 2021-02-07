 Skip to main content
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Feb. 8, 2021
Roanoke Planning Commission

Public hearing

When: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Meeting is streamed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/RoanokePBD

On the agenda: Projects being considered can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3ttRIU0

Botetourt County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Rezoning requests including Virginia Baptist Homes Inc./The Glebe Inc.; Roanoke Gas Co. Agenda at web.botetourtva.gov/bacs/planning-commission.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.

On the agenda: Consider public hearing date for issuance of public convenience certificates, related to taxicabs.

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at https://www.frco.k12.va.us/.

On the agenda: The board will revise its budget development calendar and hear more updates on the school reopening plan and COVID-19 conditions. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. The meeting is not open to the public due to pandemic restrictions. To watch it, visit http://bit.ly/RMtowncouncilmeeting.

On the agenda: The council will discuss a proposal for a new hotel downtown. Details at rockymountva.org.

Botetourt County Board of Zoning Appeals

Meeting and public hearing

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Annual report; bylaws adoption; election of chair, vice-chair and secretary; public hearing on a building permit for Wheatland Inn.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Citizens are encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov

On the agenda: Resolution supporting traffic calming plan pilot project, creation of a Roanoke County towing advisory board.

Salem School Board

Regular meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road

On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: As a COVID-19 precaution, the meeting will be conducted via conference call. To join visit https://v.ringcentral.com/join/029631214555 or dial (650) 419-1505 and use the access code 029631214555.

On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.

Franklin County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The commission will hold a public hearing about the construction of a tower for wireless internet access in Glade Hill. Details at franklincountyva.gov.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W. and livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools

On the agenda: The board will hear information about the fiscal year 2022 budget and the 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Plan. Full agenda at: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public

Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals

Public hearing

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Meeting can be streamed over Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/RoanokePBD

On the agenda: Board will consider a special exception to create a homestay for medical professionals on Highland Ave. in southeast Roanoke. Details can be found online at roanokeva.gov/1074/Board-of-Zoning-Appeals

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road and livestreamed at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings

On the agenda: The board will vote on whether to allow fall sports teams to play out of county. Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

