On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Feb. 8, 2021

Roanoke Planning Commission
Public hearing
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Meeting is streamed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/RoanokePBD
On the agenda: Projects being considered can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3ttRIU0
Botetourt County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: Rezoning requests including Virginia Baptist Homes Inc./The Glebe Inc.; Roanoke Gas Co. Agenda at web.botetourtva.gov/bacs/planning-commission.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: Consider public hearing date for issuance of public convenience certificates, related to taxicabs.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at https://www.frco.k12.va.us/.
On the agenda: The board will revise its budget development calendar and hear more updates on the school reopening plan and COVID-19 conditions. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. The meeting is not open to the public due to pandemic restrictions. To watch it, visit http://bit.ly/RMtowncouncilmeeting.
On the agenda: The council will discuss a proposal for a new hotel downtown. Details at rockymountva.org.
Botetourt County Board of Zoning Appeals
Meeting and public hearing
When: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: Annual report; bylaws adoption; election of chair, vice-chair and secretary; public hearing on a building permit for Wheatland Inn.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Citizens are encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov
On the agenda: Resolution supporting traffic calming plan pilot project, creation of a Roanoke County towing advisory board.
Salem School Board
Regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: As a COVID-19 precaution, the meeting will be conducted via conference call. To join visit https://v.ringcentral.com/join/029631214555 or dial (650) 419-1505 and use the access code 029631214555.
On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The commission will hold a public hearing about the construction of a tower for wireless internet access in Glade Hill. Details at franklincountyva.gov.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W. and livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools
On the agenda: The board will hear information about the fiscal year 2022 budget and the 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Plan. Full agenda at: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public
Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals
Public hearing
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Meeting can be streamed over Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/RoanokePBD
On the agenda: Board will consider a special exception to create a homestay for medical professionals on Highland Ave. in southeast Roanoke. Details can be found online at roanokeva.gov/1074/Board-of-Zoning-Appeals
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road and livestreamed at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings
On the agenda: The board will vote on whether to allow fall sports teams to play out of county. Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public