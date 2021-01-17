On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Jan. 18, 2021

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount. The public may view the meeting at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Supervisors-7.

On the agenda: The board will hear a request from Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs related to a capital project upgrading HVAC systems in school cafeterias. Supervisors and staff will hold a 2021-22 budget workshop. Also, supervisors will recognize county resident Mozelle A. Witcher, who has turned 100 years old. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting and public hearing

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Tuesday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. The meeting is closed to in-person attendance and can be watched on RVTV (Channel 3) or on Facebook Live