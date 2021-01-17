On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Jan. 18, 2021

Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount. The public may view the meeting at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Supervisors-7.
On the agenda: The board will hear a request from Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs related to a capital project upgrading HVAC systems in school cafeterias. Supervisors and staff will hold a 2021-22 budget workshop. Also, supervisors will recognize county resident Mozelle A. Witcher, who has turned 100 years old. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.
Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting and public hearing
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Tuesday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. The meeting is closed to in-person attendance and can be watched on RVTV (Channel 3) or on Facebook Live
On the agenda: During the afternoon session, the council will consider accepting and matching a Health Equity Grant from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to develop a COVID-19 engagement team. The council also will consider the appropriation for Roanoke City Public Schools. Full agenda can be read here: https://bit.ly/3srLkfB
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road and livestreamed at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Virtual meeting, broadcast live online at Facebook.com/vintonva
On the agenda: Introduction of new police officer, bequeathing of a distinguished budget presentation award to Treasurer Anne Cantrell. Full agenda available online at vintonva.gov.
Salem School Board
Work session
When: 8 a.m. Friday
Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at http://www.salem.k12.va.us/home/school-board/board-meetings-and-policies/