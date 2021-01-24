On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Jan. 25, 2021

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, and evening session at 7 p.m.

Where: citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov

On the agenda: Petition from R.P. Fralin to rezone 41 acres for a 124-lot subdivision at 5524 Old Mountain Road in Hollins. Petition for a special use permit on a 31-acre special events facility at 2875 Timberview Road in Catawba. Evening session for public hearing on rezoning of 14 acres at 5454 Aerospace Road in Vinton. Full agenda available at roanokecountyva.gov.

Roanoke School Board

Workshop

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: The meeting will be held virtually, and the public can livestream it at facebook.com/roanokecitypublicschools