On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Jan. 25, 2021

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, and evening session at 7 p.m.
Where: citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov
On the agenda: Petition from R.P. Fralin to rezone 41 acres for a 124-lot subdivision at 5524 Old Mountain Road in Hollins. Petition for a special use permit on a 31-acre special events facility at 2875 Timberview Road in Catawba. Evening session for public hearing on rezoning of 14 acres at 5454 Aerospace Road in Vinton. Full agenda available at roanokecountyva.gov.
Roanoke School Board
Workshop
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The meeting will be held virtually, and the public can livestream it at facebook.com/roanokecitypublicschools
On the agenda: The board will discuss budget priorities, and Superintedent Verletta White will provide an update on the third nine weeks reopening.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road and livestreamed at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public
Salem School Board
Workshop
When: 8 a.m. Friday
Where: School Board Chambers, 510 S. College Ave.
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public