On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Jan. 4, 2021

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Campbell Ave.; the chamber will be closed due to pandemic restrictions. The meeting can be viewed on RVTV (Cox Channel 3) and Facebook Live

On the agenda: The council will hold the organizational meeting, seating Mayor Sherman Lea, Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd and council members Robert Jeffrey and Stephanie Moon Reynolds to four-year terms. During the regular meeting, the council will be briefed by City Administrator Bob Cowell about the fiscal 2022 budget process and real estate reassessments. The council also will approve a public hearing on Jan. 19 to consider restrictions on firearms in municipal facilities. Citizens can comment during the meeting by emailing clerk@roanokeva.gov or emailing 853-2541 before noon Monday. To see the full agenda, go online to www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2.