On the Record: Government meetings for the week of July 13, 2020

Roanoke Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeVa
On the agenda: The commission will consider an application from Glade Creek Development to rezone a planned development to residential single-family. Full agenda found at https://www.roanoke va.gov/1088/Planning-Commission.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: The city council will be considering a special exception permit for the Salem Montessori School.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at frco.k12.va.us/Board_Meeting or facebook.com/FranklinCounty PublicSchools.
On the agenda: The board will elect a new chair and vice chair and consider plans for reopening school in August and for changing requirements for Franklin County High School graduation. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.
On the agenda: Details at rockymountva.org.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: The board will hold a work session to discuss the Hollins area draft plan.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: William Fleming High School cafeteria, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W., and livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools
On the agenda: Annual organization meeting and discussion of reopening plans. Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public.
Salem School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Administration Office, 510 S. College Ave.
On the agenda: Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public
Star City Strong Recovery Fund Task Force
Public hearing
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Access to this video conference is provided to the public by contacting the Roanoke City Clerk at 853-2541 or clerk@roanokeva.gov by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
On the agenda: The task force of 36 citizens was formed by the Roanoke City Council to determine how to spend nearly $6 million in federal money to deal with the effects of COVID-19.
Roanoke County School Board
Work session
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Adoption of 2020-21 school year reopening plan.