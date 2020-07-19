On the Record: Government meetings for the week of July 20, 2020
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of July 20, 2020

  • 0
The north side of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, Roanoke’s city hall, is seen on Church Avenue where the city council meets.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2015/

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting and public hearing

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday; meetings will be aired live on RVTV (Cox, Channel 3)

Where: City Council Chambers, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: This will be the first in-person council meeting at city hall since March. During the afternoon meeting, the council will hear a report from the Star City Strong Recovery Fund Task Force, among other items. During the public hearing, the council will consider zoning requests that were unanimously recommended for approval by the Roanoke Planning Commission and will receive public comment regarding more than $28 million of proposed capital improvement projects. A full agenda can be found online at https://bit.ly/2DVJL4V.

Franklin County School Board

Work session

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount

On the agenda: Discussion of preparations for the 2020-21 school year.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount

On the agenda: Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.

On the agenda: Visit vintonva.gov.

Roanoke County School Board

Work session

When: Noon Wednesday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public.

