On the Record: Government meetings for the week of July 20, 2020

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting and public hearing
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday; meetings will be aired live on RVTV (Cox, Channel 3)
Where: City Council Chambers, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: This will be the first in-person council meeting at city hall since March. During the afternoon meeting, the council will hear a report from the Star City Strong Recovery Fund Task Force, among other items. During the public hearing, the council will consider zoning requests that were unanimously recommended for approval by the Roanoke Planning Commission and will receive public comment regarding more than $28 million of proposed capital improvement projects. A full agenda can be found online at https://bit.ly/2DVJL4V.
Franklin County School Board
Work session
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Discussion of preparations for the 2020-21 school year.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.
On the agenda: Visit vintonva.gov.
Roanoke County School Board
Work session
When: Noon Wednesday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.