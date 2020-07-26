On the Record: Government meetings for the week of July 27, 2020

Franklin County School Board
Public hearing
When: 5-7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County High School auditorium, Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The school board will listening to public input on the 2020-21 school reopening plan.
This meeting will be live streamed on Youtube Live and at http://frco.k12.va.us.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday0
Where: Salem Civic Center, Community Room, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: Supervisors will hear an update on the construction of Colonial Elementary School. The board will also consider a request to authorize a public hearing regarding comprehensive plan amendments related to the proposed Greenfield Meadows neighborhood development. Visit botetourtva.gov for details.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: Public hearing on the Hollins area draft plan.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Special meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Matters pertaining to the farmers market, including an addition and an ABC license.
Roanoke County School Board
Work session
When: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.