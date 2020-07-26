On the Record: Government meetings for the week of July 27, 2020
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of July 27, 2020

Roanoke County Administration Building (copy)

The board of supervisors meets at the Roanoke County Administration Center, located at 5204 Bernard Drive, at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Franklin County School Board

Public hearing

When: 5-7 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County High School auditorium, Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The school board will listening to public input on the 2020-21 school reopening plan.

This meeting will be live streamed on Youtube Live and at http://frco.k12.va.us.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday0

Where: Salem Civic Center, Community Room, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.

On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Supervisors will hear an update on the construction of Colonial Elementary School. The board will also consider a request to authorize a public hearing regarding comprehensive plan amendments related to the proposed Greenfield Meadows neighborhood development. Visit botetourtva.gov for details.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive

On the agenda: Public hearing on the Hollins area draft plan.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Special meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: Matters pertaining to the farmers market, including an addition and an ABC license.

Roanoke County School Board

Work session

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

