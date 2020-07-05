Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Monday

Where: Livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeVa and on RVTV Channel 3

On the agenda: The council will consider a resolution to remove the Lee Monument and to authorize a public hearing. People who wish to comment during the meeting must sign up by emailing the City Clerk’s Office at clerk@roanokeva.gov or calling 540-853-2541 by noon Monday. The full agenda can be found online at https://bit.ly/3dYNkTT.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Live streamed on the town of Vinton Facebook page: facebook.com/vintonva

On the agenda: Visit vintonva.gov.

Recommended for you

Load comments