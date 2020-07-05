Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Monday
Where: Livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeVa and on RVTV Channel 3
On the agenda: The council will consider a resolution to remove the Lee Monument and to authorize a public hearing. People who wish to comment during the meeting must sign up by emailing the City Clerk’s Office at clerk@roanokeva.gov or calling 540-853-2541 by noon Monday. The full agenda can be found online at https://bit.ly/3dYNkTT.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Live streamed on the town of Vinton Facebook page: facebook.com/vintonva
On the agenda: Visit vintonva.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.