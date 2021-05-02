 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of May 3, 2021
0 comments

On the Record: Government meetings for the week of May 3, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. The meeting room will be closed to the public but the meeting will be broadcast on RVTV (Cox, Channel 3) and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa.

On the agenda: During the 9 a.m. session, the council will meet with the school board. Additionally, the council plans to participate in the latest in a series of budget and financial planning work sessions. During the 2 p.m. meeting segment, council plans to consider allocating about $2.8 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to housing, homeless services, infrastructure and family and youth programs in the Belmont-Fallon area.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Public hearing

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Maximum attendance of 50 allowed.

On the agenda: The council will hold public hearings on the proposed 2021-22 budget and tax rates and the capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2022-26. Details at rockymountva.org.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Special meeting

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount. The public may view the meeting at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Supervisors-7.

On the agenda: The board will adopt the 2021-22 budget. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert