On the Record: Government meetings for the week of May 3, 2021

Where: City Council chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. The meeting room will be closed to the public but the meeting will be broadcast on RVTV (Cox, Channel 3) and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa .

On the agenda: During the 9 a.m. session, the council will meet with the school board. Additionally, the council plans to participate in the latest in a series of budget and financial planning work sessions. During the 2 p.m. meeting segment, council plans to consider allocating about $2.8 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to housing, homeless services, infrastructure and family and youth programs in the Belmont-Fallon area.