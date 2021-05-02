On the Record: Government meetings for the week of May 3, 2021

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. The meeting room will be closed to the public but the meeting will be broadcast on RVTV (Cox, Channel 3) and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa.
On the agenda: During the 9 a.m. session, the council will meet with the school board. Additionally, the council plans to participate in the latest in a series of budget and financial planning work sessions. During the 2 p.m. meeting segment, council plans to consider allocating about $2.8 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to housing, homeless services, infrastructure and family and youth programs in the Belmont-Fallon area.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Public hearing
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Maximum attendance of 50 allowed.
On the agenda: The council will hold public hearings on the proposed 2021-22 budget and tax rates and the capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2022-26. Details at rockymountva.org.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Special meeting
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount. The public may view the meeting at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Supervisors-7.
On the agenda: The board will adopt the 2021-22 budget. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.