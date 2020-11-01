On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 2, 2020

On the agenda: The council will meet in person in the municipal building, but the meeting will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Citizens can watch the meeting live on RVTV (Channel 3) or via Facebook Live streaming. People who wish to make public comments can contact the city clerk by noon Monday. This will be the first meeting with new council member Vivian Sanchez-Jones. The full agenda can viewed online at www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2.