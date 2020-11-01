 Skip to main content
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 2, 2020
Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting and work session

When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W., Roanoke

On the agenda: The council will meet in person in the municipal building, but the meeting will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Citizens can watch the meeting live on RVTV (Channel 3) or via Facebook Live streaming. People who wish to make public comments can contact the city clerk by noon Monday. This will be the first meeting with new council member Vivian Sanchez-Jones. The full agenda can viewed online at www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive

On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov for details.

Roanoke County School Board

Work session

When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road; livestreamed at www.rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings

On the agenda: Discussions regarding William Byrd High School construction, COVID-19, and future expansion possibilities. Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

