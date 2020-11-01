On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 2, 2020

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting and work session
When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W., Roanoke
On the agenda: The council will meet in person in the municipal building, but the meeting will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Citizens can watch the meeting live on RVTV (Channel 3) or via Facebook Live streaming. People who wish to make public comments can contact the city clerk by noon Monday. This will be the first meeting with new council member Vivian Sanchez-Jones. The full agenda can viewed online at www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov for details.
Roanoke County School Board
Work session
When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road; livestreamed at www.rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings
On the agenda: Discussions regarding William Byrd High School construction, COVID-19, and future expansion possibilities. Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public
