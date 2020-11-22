On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 23, 2020

Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: Appointment of interim city attorney, consideration of lease renewal for Salem Municipal Golf Course, consideration of ordinance for salary bonuses for city employees. Go online to salemva.gov for full agenda.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: Committee reports including broadband, CARES Act funds disbursement, the Civil War memorial and courthouse renovation study. Visit botetoutva.gov for details.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.