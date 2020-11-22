 Skip to main content
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 23, 2020
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 23, 2020

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.

On the agenda: Appointment of interim city attorney, consideration of lease renewal for Salem Municipal Golf Course, consideration of ordinance for salary bonuses for city employees. Go online to salemva.gov for full agenda.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Committee reports including broadband, CARES Act funds disbursement, the Civil War memorial and courthouse renovation study. Visit botetoutva.gov for details.

