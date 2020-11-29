On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 30, 2020

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV, Channel 3, or on the County’s website roanokecountyva.gov
On the agenda: Hazard pay and gratitude bonus to sheriff’s office employees, acquisition of land from state along Old Cave Spring Road and adjacent to Explore Park. Full agenda available at link above.
Roanoke County School Board
Work session
When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.