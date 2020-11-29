 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 30, 2020
0 comments

On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 30, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV, Channel 3, or on the County’s website roanokecountyva.gov

On the agenda: Hazard pay and gratitude bonus to sheriff’s office employees, acquisition of land from state along Old Cave Spring Road and adjacent to Explore Park. Full agenda available at link above.

Roanoke County School Board

Work session

When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Full agenda at: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Increasing COVID cases place stress on hospital staff
Local News

Increasing COVID cases place stress on hospital staff

On Nov. 1, the seven-day moving average in Virginia for hospital patients with the virus was just above 1,000. By mid-month it has climbed to 1,250, and within 10 days it stood at 1,516. That was Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, the day when all across the state and country people ignored public health warnings and traveled to spend the holiday with families.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert