On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 12, 2020

Roanoke Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Meeting will be conducted remotely and will be livestreamed on Facebook
On the agenda: The commission will consider scheduling a public hearing on Nov. 9 or thereabouts regarding proposed zoning amendments. Full agenda available at https://bit.ly/3dl9JfK.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: School board office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount. The public can view the meeting at http://frco.k12.va.us.
On the agenda: The board will hold a public hearing on the next budget. Details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/frco/Board.nsf/Public.
Salem School Board
Work session and regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road
On the agenda: Salem High School renovation update and a progress report on the division’s goals. Full agenda at: go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave N.W . Also livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools
On the agenda: School reopening update. Full agenda at: go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public
