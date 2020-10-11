 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 12, 2020
0 comments

On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 12, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Roanoke Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Meeting will be conducted remotely and will be livestreamed on Facebook

On the agenda: The commission will consider scheduling a public hearing on Nov. 9 or thereabouts regarding proposed zoning amendments. Full agenda available at https://bit.ly/3dl9JfK.

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: School board office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount. The public can view the meeting at http://frco.k12.va.us.

On the agenda: The board will hold a public hearing on the next budget. Details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/frco/Board.nsf/Public.

Salem School Board

Work session and regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.

Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road

On the agenda: Salem High School renovation update and a progress report on the division’s goals. Full agenda at: go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave N.W . Also livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools

On the agenda: School reopening update. Full agenda at: go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Enrichment Centers give Roanoke-area students a new place to learn virtually

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert