 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 19, 2020
0 comments

On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 19, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting and public hearing

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Avenue

On the agenda: During the evening session, the council will appoint a new member to fulfill the unexpired term of Djuna Osborne, who resigned last month. The public can speak in support of any of the five applicants during the 2 p.m. meeting. The full agenda can be found online at www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2. The meeting will be broadcast live on RVTV Channel 3 and will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount.

On the agenda: Schools Superintendent Mark Church will ask supervisors to approve a possible bonus for teachers and staff. Commissioner of the Revenue Margaret Torrence will discuss tax collection. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pulaski County prosecutor praises 'brave Samaritan' who took on alleged robber
Crime News

Pulaski County prosecutor praises 'brave Samaritan' who took on alleged robber

An attempted holdup at a Pulaski County gas station was interrupted by a "brave Samaritan" who inflicted life-threatening injuries on the suspect despite being pistol-whipped by the would-be robber, county Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith said Thursday. David Lee Simpkins, 58, of New Castle was charged with armed robbery and was hospitalized with serious injuries, Griffith said. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: The Homeplace Restaurant, citing COVID-19, to close for the rest of 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert