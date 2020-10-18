On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 19, 2020

On the agenda: During the evening session, the council will appoint a new member to fulfill the unexpired term of Djuna Osborne, who resigned last month. The public can speak in support of any of the five applicants during the 2 p.m. meeting. The full agenda can be found online at www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2. The meeting will be broadcast live on RVTV Channel 3 and will be livestreamed on Facebook.