On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 19, 2020

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting and public hearing
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Avenue
On the agenda: During the evening session, the council will appoint a new member to fulfill the unexpired term of Djuna Osborne, who resigned last month. The public can speak in support of any of the five applicants during the 2 p.m. meeting. The full agenda can be found online at www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2. The meeting will be broadcast live on RVTV Channel 3 and will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount.
On the agenda: Schools Superintendent Mark Church will ask supervisors to approve a possible bonus for teachers and staff. Commissioner of the Revenue Margaret Torrence will discuss tax collection. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public
