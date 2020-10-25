On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 26, 2020

Franklin County School Board
Additional meeting
When: 5 p.m. Monday
Where: School board office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount. The public can view the meeting at http://frco.k12.va.us.
On the agenda: The board will hear a report from staff on what it would take to return to in-person classes on a four-to-five day schedule while continuing to offer virtual-only classes to those households that have chosen that option. Details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/frco/Board.nsf/Public.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 114 North Broad St.
On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov for details.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: Visit botetourtva.gov for details.
Roanoke School Board
Workshop
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave N.W. and online at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools.
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public
