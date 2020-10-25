 Skip to main content
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 26, 2020
Franklin County School Board

Additional meeting

When: 5 p.m. Monday

Where: School board office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount. The public can view the meeting at http://frco.k12.va.us.

On the agenda: The board will hear a report from staff on what it would take to return to in-person classes on a four-to-five day schedule while continuing to offer virtual-only classes to those households that have chosen that option. Details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/frco/Board.nsf/Public.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 114 North Broad St.

On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov for details.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Visit botetourtva.gov for details.

Roanoke School Board

Workshop

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave N.W. and online at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools.

On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public

