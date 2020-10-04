On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 5, 2020

On the agenda: Interviews with applicants for the vacant council seat that opened with Djuna Osborne’s resignation. The council will hold a closed meeting in the morning to trim a slate of 21 applicants to a smaller list for interviews at 3 p.m. A public hearing will follow at 7 p.m. for citizens to offer opinions about applicants. The afternoon meeting will be televised live on RVTV (Cox Channel 3). The meetings will be livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeVa.