On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 5, 2020

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting and public hearing
When: 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave, S. W.
On the agenda: Interviews with applicants for the vacant council seat that opened with Djuna Osborne’s resignation. The council will hold a closed meeting in the morning to trim a slate of 21 applicants to a smaller list for interviews at 3 p.m. A public hearing will follow at 7 p.m. for citizens to offer opinions about applicants. The afternoon meeting will be televised live on RVTV (Cox Channel 3). The meetings will be livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeVa.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Administration center, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov.
Roanoke County School Board
Work session
When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public
Botetourt County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle. The meeting will stream on Facebook Live.
On the agenda: The board will consider a proposal to convert days off because of inclement weather into virtual learning days. Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.
