On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 5, 2020
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 5, 2020

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting and public hearing

When: 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave, S. W.

On the agenda: Interviews with applicants for the vacant council seat that opened with Djuna Osborne’s resignation. The council will hold a closed meeting in the morning to trim a slate of 21 applicants to a smaller list for interviews at 3 p.m. A public hearing will follow at 7 p.m. for citizens to offer opinions about applicants. The afternoon meeting will be televised live on RVTV (Cox Channel 3). The meetings will be livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeVa.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Administration center, 5204 Bernard Drive

On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov.

Roanoke County School Board

Work session

When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

Botetourt County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle. The meeting will stream on Facebook Live.

On the agenda: The board will consider a proposal to convert days off because of inclement weather into virtual learning days. Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.

