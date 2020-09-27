 Skip to main content
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Sept. 28, 2020
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Sept. 28, 2020

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.

On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov.

Bedford County Board of Supervisors,

Bedford County Broadband Authority

Joint meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: County Administration Building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford.

On the agenda: Visit bedfordcountyva.gov for details.

Roanoke School Board

Special meeting

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: The board will conduct this meeting virtually.

On the agenda: A closed meeting to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation.

