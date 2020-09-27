On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Sept. 28, 2020

Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov.
Bedford County Board of Supervisors,
Bedford County Broadband Authority
Joint meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: County Administration Building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford.
On the agenda: Visit bedfordcountyva.gov for details.
Roanoke School Board
Special meeting
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The board will conduct this meeting virtually.
On the agenda: A closed meeting to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation.
