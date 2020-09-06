On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Sept. 7, 2020

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting and work session
When: 9 a.m. work session; 2 p.m. regular meeting Tuesday
Where: Meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live and air on RVTV (Cox Channel 3)
On the agenda: See the full agenda at www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: The board plans to award a contract for the Public Service Center and appropriate additional CARES Act money.
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.
On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Details at franklincountyva.gov.
Salem School Board
Work session and regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road
On the agenda: Report on the first week of school and construction update for Salem High School. Full details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave N.W.
On the agenda: Report on the first week of school. Full details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public.
Botetourt County Committee on Monuments and Memorials
First meeting
When: 3:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville. Social distancing measures will be in place.
On the agenda: Botetourt County Supervisor Steve Clinton leads a meeting to discuss issues surrounding the county’s Confederate memorials. Visit botetourtva.gov for details.
Botetourt County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live.
On the agenda: The board will hear an update on progress of the construction of Colonial Elementary School and a discussion of 2021 graduation ceremonies. Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Full details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public.
