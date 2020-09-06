 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Sept. 7, 2020
0 comments

On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Sept. 7, 2020

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting and work session

When: 9 a.m. work session; 2 p.m. regular meeting Tuesday

Where: Meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live and air on RVTV (Cox Channel 3)

On the agenda: See the full agenda at www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive

On the agenda: The board plans to award a contract for the Public Service Center and appropriate additional CARES Act money.

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.

On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.

Franklin County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: Details at franklincountyva.gov.

Salem School Board

Work session and regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road

On the agenda: Report on the first week of school and construction update for Salem High School. Full details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave N.W.

On the agenda: Report on the first week of school. Full details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public.

Botetourt County Committee on Monuments and Memorials

First meeting

When: 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville. Social distancing measures will be in place.

On the agenda: Botetourt County Supervisor Steve Clinton leads a meeting to discuss issues surrounding the county’s Confederate memorials. Visit botetourtva.gov for details.

Botetourt County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live.

On the agenda: The board will hear an update on progress of the construction of Colonial Elementary School and a discussion of 2021 graduation ceremonies. Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Full details at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg
Crime News

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg

A licensed counselor who worked with children, and who was accused of soliciting a child for sex, pleaded no contest Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court to two charges using a communications system to propose sexual acts to a person younger than 15 years old. Jason Robert Francisco, 41, of New Castle, was sentenced to serve three years and six months behind bars.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke, Salem go back to school on Monday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert