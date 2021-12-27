Once a "marijuana martyr," Roger Trenton Davis hopes to go legal this time

Roger Trenton Davis is hoping the marijuana business will finally pay off for him.

It didn’t for a long time. In the 1970s, Davis became nationally known as the “marijuana martyr” after a Wythe County jury sentenced him to 40 years in prison for possessing about 9 ounces of the drug with intent to distribute.

Now that possession is legal in Virginia under limited circumstances, Davis is giving it another try.

The Vinton man wants to start a new business, and is seeking permission to begin research and development from the Cannabis Control Authority, which was created by the 2021 General Assembly to work out the details of legalizing marijuana.

Davis, 76, plans to apply for a license when they become available in 2023.

Lawmakers acknowledged, in voting to allow simple possession of marijuana and home cultivation of up to four plants per household, that Black people and other minorities have suffered for decades from heavy-handed and disproportionate enforcement of the law.

A prime example: Forty years in prison — more than what many sex offenders and murderers receive — for a 28-year-old man who committed an offense that, by today’s standards, would likely result in a civil fine of $25.

“I got screwed and I know it, so let’s make it right,” Davis said. “They have to make it up. Not just to me, but to the state of Virginia. And especially to Black people.”

Under the new law, a social equity program will be established to encourage diverse participation in the cannabis industry and to reinvest in communities that have been disproportionately affected.

“It’s not about need or greed,” Davis said. “It’s about uplifting people.”

In petition filed earlier this month with the Cannabis Control Authority, Davis states that his O.M.M. (Original Marijuana Martyr) Brand represents a “social equity request” and should be approved to allow planning for a crop of about 40,000 marijuana plants.

Disadvantaged citizens would have an opportunity to buy the O.M.M. brand through a “share cropping” model, Davis wrote.

“The notion of share cropping may seem antiquated to some but the fact is it is a business model that continues to thrive in today’s world, albeit under different legal terms,” the petition states.

Davis said he could make his product available to tenants of subsidized housing — which falls under federal laws that still forbid marijuana — and people who live in homes with insufficient growing space or other circumstances that make it all but impossible for them to take advantage of the four plants the law allows them to have.

In a recent interview, Davis said many people who simply don’t know how to grow a good toke could benefit from someone like himself, who would cultivate their four permitted plants.

“It’s people like me who have to come out of the woods and help with this thing so that it’s successful,” he said.

“Few people have a higher profile in the criminal justice system than I do,” Davis wrote in the petition. “Right or wrong, I have connections. Connections that I would like to use for the greater good.”

With permission from the authority, Davis says he would begin discussions with community organizations, social agencies and others to help identify potential clients. He could also reach out to investors.

“Special permission also provides some level of assurance that the necessary license is forthcoming in 2023,” he wrote in his petition.

In July, shortly after the first phase of Virginia’s marijuana legalization law took effect, Davis told The Roanoke Times that he hoped to use his story — which was featured in the 1970s by publications like Rolling Stone, High Times and Playboy and then by the more mainstream media — to help spread the word that minorities and low-income people should not be left behind.

Davis said he was encouraged by Gov. Ralph Northam, who invited him to Richmond to attend a bill-signing ceremony.

“It’s hard to explain what it feels like to go from prison to the governor’s mansion,” Davis said. “It has really been an eye-opening experience.”

At the time, a spokeswoman for the governor noted data that shows Black people use marijuana at the same rate as whites, yet are three and a half times more likely to be charged.

“Roger Trenton Davis is one of the many individuals whose life was upended by the disproportionate enforcement of marijuana laws — and we felt it was important he have the opportunity to join us as we put a stop to it,” Alena Yarmosky wrote in an email.

Asked whether the cannabis authority had received Davis’s petition, and whether it had the legal authority to do what he asks, Yarmosky had not responded by Monday.

The law must be reenacted by the General Assembly before retail sales of marijuana can be legalized, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Gov. Northam, a Democrat, will soon be leaving office. There’s some uncertainty about what incoming Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and a new GOP majority elected to the House of Delegates will do with a half-passed law pushed largely by Democrats.

Currently, adults are allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana. Having up to a pound is considered a civil offense punishable by a $25 fine. Possession of more than a pound remains illegal.

Although full legalization has yet to happen, Davis said he’s not too worried.

“Republicans smoke pot, too,” he said with a smile that appeared frequently during an hour-long interview earlier this month.

“Gov. Youngkin is a businessman, and he’s going to take care of business. I believe he has a desire to be governor for everyone in Virginia. That includes me.”

Since his release from prison in 2011, Davis has lived a quiet life, working for a Roanoke construction company and crafting walking sticks and necklaces in his spare time.

With the repeal of laws that led to his incarceration half a century ago, Davis has found himself back in the spotlight. Reporters are calling him again, and groups like the Urban Institute have asked him to speak. He doesn’t make too much of it, though.

“I’m not looking for any accolades,” he said. “What I’m looking for is a business license.”

