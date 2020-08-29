 Skip to main content
One dead in single-vehicle wreck in Bedford County
One dead in single-vehicle wreck in Bedford County

A 30-year-old man was killed early Saturday when his sport utility vehicle ran off a Bedford County road.

Artiom Alexander Easterbrook, of Lynchburg, died at the scene on Virginia 501, south of Big Island, according to state police.

The single-vehicle wreck happened sometime between 4 a.m. and 6:55 a.m., police believe.

Easterbrook was headed south on 501 when his Mercury Mountaineer ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned.

Police said Easterbrook was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, which remains under investigation.

