One death and 26 hospitalizations now associated with hepatitis A outbreak at Famous Anthony's in Roanoke Valley

One person has died after being exposed to hepatitis A in an outbreak at Famous Anthony's restaurants.
The adult was hospitalized with complications from the virus and had underlying medical conditions, according to a news release from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
No other information about the patient was released due to privacy.
"Hepatitis A virus typically causes self-limited inflammation of the liver, however in this outbreak, we have seen a high rate of severe disease," health district director Cynthia Morrow said in a news release.
The health district has confirmed 37 cases and 26 cumulative hospitalizations associated with the outbreak.
An employee who worked at three Famous Anthony's locations — on Grandin Road, Crystal Spring Avenue and Williamson Road — was diagnosed with the virus.
Hepatitis A is a reportable disease, which means that if a person tests positive, the result is sent to the local health department. Officials then interview the patient and complete an investigation to identify the source of the exposure and whether the virus has been spread.
In this outbreak, Morrow said the department identified a cluster of individuals who had all eaten at the restaurant and were able to trace the source of their exposure. She said Hepatitis A can be contagious before a person is experiencing any symptoms or knows they are sick.
Through the department's investigation, Morrow said they identified another person who tested positive and ate at the restaurant on Aug. 27. Officials have now extended the exposure window by one more day than previously reported.
Anyone who visited any of the three locations between Aug. 10 and Aug. 27 may have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms. Morrow said anyone who was exposed would likely have experienced symptoms already.
Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, and jaundice, or yellowing of the skin and eyes.
The department is still investigating potential positive tests, so the number of cases could still go up, Morrow said.
Health department officials said vaccines protect against hepatitis A and are available. Anyone interested in a vaccine should speak with their primary care doctor or call the health department.
Last week, a Franklin County woman filed a lawsuit against the restaurant chain for the severe illness she suffered from hepatitis A exposure, according to the lawsuit.
Her attorney, Bill Marler, said he is now representing more than a dozen people who contracted Hepatitis A during this outbreak.