One death and 26 hospitalizations now associated with hepatitis A outbreak at Famous Anthony's in Roanoke Valley

One person has died after being exposed to hepatitis A in an outbreak at Famous Anthony's restaurants.

The adult was hospitalized with complications from the virus and had underlying medical conditions, according to a news release from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

No other information about the patient was released due to privacy.

"Hepatitis A virus typically causes self-limited inflammation of the liver, however in this outbreak, we have seen a high rate of severe disease," health district director Cynthia Morrow said in a news release.

The health district has confirmed 37 cases and 26 cumulative hospitalizations associated with the outbreak.

An employee who worked at three Famous Anthony's locations — on Grandin Road, Crystal Spring Avenue and Williamson Road — was diagnosed with the virus.

Hepatitis A is a reportable disease, which means that if a person tests positive, the result is sent to the local health department. Officials then interview the patient and complete an investigation to identify the source of the exposure and whether the virus has been spread.

