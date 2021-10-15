 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One death and 26 hospitalizations now associated with hepatitis A outbreak at Famous Anthony's
1 comment
alert featured

One death and 26 hospitalizations now associated with hepatitis A outbreak at Famous Anthony's

{{featured_button_text}}
100921-roa-a1-famousanthonys-p01

Famous Anthony's is a locally owned chain of restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.

 The Roanoke Times

One person died after being exposed to hepatitis A in an outbreak at Famous Anthony's restaurants. 

The adult was hospitalized with complications from hepatitis A and had underlying medical conditions, according to a news release from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

No other information about the patient was released due to privacy.

"Hepatitis A virus typically causes self-limited inflammation of the liver, however in this outbreak, we have seen a high rate of severe disease," health district director Cynthia Morrow said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The health district has confirmed 37 cases and 26 hospitalizations associated with the outbreak. 

An employee who worked at three Famous Anthony's locations — on Grandin Road, Crystal Spring Avenue and Williamson Road — was diagnosed with the virus. Health department officials said anyone who visited any of the three locations between Aug. 10 and Aug. 26 may have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms. 

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, and jaundice, or yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Health department officials said vaccines to protect against hepatitis A are available. Anyone interested in a vaccine should speak with their primary care doctor or call the health department. 

Last week, a Franklin County woman filed a lawsuit against the restaurant chain for the severe illness she suffered from hepatitis A exposure, according to the lawsuit. 

The case is still pending. 

1 comment

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert