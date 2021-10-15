One death and 26 hospitalizations now associated with hepatitis A outbreak at Famous Anthony's

One person died after being exposed to hepatitis A in an outbreak at Famous Anthony's restaurants.

The adult was hospitalized with complications from hepatitis A and had underlying medical conditions, according to a news release from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

No other information about the patient was released due to privacy.

"Hepatitis A virus typically causes self-limited inflammation of the liver, however in this outbreak, we have seen a high rate of severe disease," health district director Cynthia Morrow said in a news release.

The health district has confirmed 37 cases and 26 hospitalizations associated with the outbreak.

An employee who worked at three Famous Anthony's locations — on Grandin Road, Crystal Spring Avenue and Williamson Road — was diagnosed with the virus. Health department officials said anyone who visited any of the three locations between Aug. 10 and Aug. 26 may have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, and jaundice, or yellowing of the skin and eyes.