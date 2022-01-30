One dream lost in Afghanistan, another unfolding in the Roanoke Valley

Rukhsar Habibzai’s journey to Roanoke started on a bicycle in Kabul and ended in an airport terminal.

Her eyes flowed with tears when she arrived at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Jan. 21, when she embraced Nicola Cranmer, a woman she had known for two years but had never met in person.

Cranmer cried, too, as she hugged the young Afghan woman who was captain of Afghanistan’s first women’s cycling team until the Taliban regained power in her home country.

Now, Habibzai will ride for Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24, a national cycling team that will be based in the Roanoke Valley for the next three years. Cranmer founded the team in 2005 and has trained young female athletes who have brought home 14 medals in the Olympics and Paralympics.

The team hopes to send cyclists to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which inspired the “Twenty24” in the team’s name.

Habibzai, 23, wants to be one of those Olympic athletes, a lifetime goal that may be within reach, although not in the way she had hoped.

She was one of the many Afghans who fled her country as Kabul fell to the Taliban in August. Habibzai had received threats to her life from the Taliban on Instagram for being a female cyclist and activist.

Habibzai did not want to leave her home. She described her experience in a series of interviews conducted over several days in person and via text messaging.

With explosions all around Kabul and the Taliban targeting women activists, she had to escape.

According to Human Rights Watch, the Taliban have increasingly restricted the rights of women and girls since the collapse of the U.S.-backed government. According to a joint study issued Jan. 18 with the Human Rights Institute at San Jose State University, the Taliban have placed limits on access to education, employment and even freedom of movement for Afghan women.

Habibzai said progress women had made in the past 20 years has been lost.

“When our government fell, on that day my heart was aching. I felt that I was in prison,” Habibzai said. “Like, we work for 20 years. We develop a lot. But now we go back.”

As the Taliban invaded, “as if they were cannibals,” the once bustling capital emptied as people fled the streets and shops and hid in their homes.

“Me and the young generation we’re all crying.”

Following her departure from Afghanistan, Habibzai was undergoing standard security screening at a military base in Germany with thousands of other refugees when Cranmer offered her a place on VBR Twenty24 through a message on WhatsApp, a messaging platform.

At first, Cranmer was not sure if it was the right time to ask about joining the team.

“My train of thought in offering her that spot was, is that something I do now?” Cranmer said during a telephone interview. “It seems so frivolous compared to what she’s going through, and having just fled Kabul and fearing for her life.”

Habibzai felt uplifted by the offer. She had dreamed of leading the women cyclists on her cycling team in Afghanistan to the Olympics and also of being on Cranmer’s team.

“She was the reason for my happiness in my worst day of my life,” Habibzai said. “I saw a kind and strong woman.”

Cranmer said she admires Habibzai’s fearlessness to ride her bike in Afghanistan where cycling was not accepted for women, and “for being so young she was so brave, and so strong and so determined. So that character trait goes a long way when it comes to being on a bicycle, too. And she’s just so focused, she’ll accomplish anything that she sets her mind to.”

Cranmer connected with Habibzai in 2019 through a man living in Boise, Idaho, who was from Afghanistan. Cranmer’s team had been based in Boise before relocating to Roanoke. He reached out to Cranmer and Kristin Armstrong, a former professional road bicycle racer and three-time Olympic gold medalist, asking if they could help Habibzai and her team.

“We were hoping to help the group of young female cyclists in Kabul, Afghanistan, with coaching equipment and to further their progress,” Cranmer said said during a Jan. 22 news conference at Hotel Roanoke when VBR Twenty24 was introduced. “The dialogue quickly moved away from the bicycle and became about survival.”

Habibzai was 12 when she got her first bike, which she called “a casual bike,” or a hybrid bike that is used for general-purpose riding.

She had seen men ride bikes and wanted to try herself. She hesitated at first because it was not yet accepted in her culture for women to ride bikes even in the post-2001 Afghanistan.

“I was just thinking, ‘No, in Afghanistan, it’s impossible to ride a bike,’” Habibzai said. “But I did it. So everything is possible if you want.”

She taught herself to ride with the little knowledge she had and by watching other people.

“I just heard about the balance, you have to control your balance,” she said. “But I fall a lot. I fall down again and again, like keep trying hard and never give up for that.”

Learning to keep her balance was not her biggest obstacle. She feared being ridiculed and beaten.

“I remember when for the first time I rode a bicycle in the Kabul city and the cobbled roads, people throwing stones, people throwing with tomatoes on me because they said a girl is not for bikes,” she said. “It’s a big shame in our culture.”

What kept Habibzai pedaling was her dream for equality for women and girls. She wanted to become a role model for all Afghan girls and to make females riding bikes more common in her country.

She was making progress on achieving this dream before the Taliban regained control of the country. Habibzai and her teammates were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2016 for fighting against female oppression and setting an example for Afghan girls with the all female bike team.

“When I ride bike, I feel so free,” she said. “Like everyone has problem in their life, but when I ride a bike, I feel I’m flying in the sky. And I feel peace of mind and I feel so free. That’s why I love it.”

She not only taught herself to ride a bike, but also how to speak English by watching Hollywood films with subtitles. She especially liked the “Fast & Furious” action film series, about street car racing. She said she liked the cars in the film.

Unfamiliar freedom on two wheels

During the VBR Twenty24 cycling team announcement at Hotel Roanoke, members of Roanoke’s Afghan community attended to show their support for Habibzai.

Eight Afghan women took the stage holding the Afghan flag. Afterward, they took selfies with Habibzai.

Shekiba Hassani, a refugee and new Roanoke resident from Afghanistan, praised Habibzai by speaking through translator Mohammad Samim Noorzad, program manager with Commonwealth Catholic Charities, a nonprofit that helps refugees resettle in Virginia.

“We are here to show our support for Afghanistan and our Afghan community,” Hassani said. “We want to show that no matter where in the world we are, we love Afghanistan and we are here to support anything that belongs to Afghanistan.”

On Monday, Habibzai returned to Fairfax County, where she works as a dental assistant.

She had gone to dental school for five years in Afghanistan and was studying for her final exam before graduating when the Taliban regained control of the country. Even if Habibzai could have safely remained in Afghanistan, under Taliban rule she would not be able to continue her education or work in her field.

Habibzai has felt an unfamiliar freedom riding her bike in her Fairfax neighborhood.

“I remember for the first time when I go outside by the bike, I feel so peace of mind,” she said. “Everyone was like, respect for cyclists for sports. And no one, like, harass me. It was very good feeling for me. And I’m very happy to be here in America.”

Cranmer has organized a GoFundMe page to help Habibzai start her new life in Virginia. The support will go to housing costs, food, utilities, clothing, books and tuition. Habibzai hopes to complete her dental degree, but she is uncertain how many college credits will transfer to American schools.

“Now I start my life from zero,” Habibzai said, also adding that she feels “homesick.”

Both her parents are currently in a military camp in Dubai, with hopes to come to Virginia.

In March, Habibzai’s improvement will be aided by training with her new team in Roanoke and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains.

She said that she and her team in Afghanistan accomplished much with very little.

“We are very strong,” she said. “We, with no any equipments, with no any facilities, we ride a bike, it’s not easy.”

Now, while training with a top women’s racing team in the U.S., Habibzai has all the support and equipment she needs.

“I’m sure one day I will win a gold medal, or one day I will be an Olympian.”

Heather Rousseau, a photojournalist for The Roanoke Times since 2015, is the 2021-22 Secular Society Fellowship recipient. Her work is focused on refugees and immigrants in the Roanoke region.

