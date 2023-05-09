One man died and another was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash in northern Roanoke County.

Walter Rodriguez Flores, 23, of Roanoke "was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene," county police said in a press release.

At about 7:20 a.m., Rodriguez Flores was driving a 2008 Mercury Mariner when it crossed a double line in the 5900 block of Old Mountain Road. Police said the Mercury collided head-on with a 2018 Buick Encore.

First responders transported the Buick's driver to the hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

"No charges are pending in this case and the investigation is ongoing," police said. "The road was blocked for about two hours."